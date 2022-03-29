Will NTA JEE Mains 2022 be Postponed due to Board Exam Dates?: Know Key Concerns from the Students

JEE Main and Board Exam 2022 Updates: Going as per the media reports, students have been constantly raising concerns over the exam dates of JEE Main 2022 ever since the schedule was announced by the NTA. JEE Mains 2022 and its clash with the board exam has been taken to Twitter now. Many students have been complaining that less time gap between dates of JEE and board exams is impacting their preparation for both exams and would eventually affect their performance.

Now, students are demanding the NTA postpone JEE Mains, till at least all major board exams are over. For a fair decision, students have been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intervene.

Revised JEE Mains Date 2022

Earlier, in a revised schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted on 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st, 4th May 2022. Board exams are also slated to be conducted around the same time - the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 will begin on 26th April 2022.

The NTA had received a representation from several student groups and stakeholders, seeking changes in the JEE Mains exam dates. The representation was submitted to avoid a direct clash with the board exams. The NTA then decided to postpone the JEE Main 2022 by a week.

Postpone JEE Mains 2022 Demand By Students

Although there is no direct clash between the dates for JEE Mains 2022 and board exams, students believe writing the JEE Mains in between the board exams may lead to poor performance in both. Hence, taking to Twitter, students have been constantly requesting the concerned authorities like National Testing Agency, NTA and even Education Minister to intervene and #PostponeJEEMains2022. Along with this, many students have also been using #JEEAfterBoards, in an attempt to get their requests noticed and voices heard.

Postpone JEE Mains 2022 - Key Concerns from the Students

Last year, the JEE Mains was held in four sessions. However, this year, the exam will be held in two sessions only. Therefore, conducting the JEE Mains in the middle of board exams might lead to poor performance in both exams. Some other major concerns of students are -

In JEE Mains, there has always been a gap of at least 86 days between the first and last session. However, this year it has been reduced to mere 19 days.



The centres for board exams and JEE Mains may be in different cities, which would make it impossible for students to travel and come back for further board exams.



A section of students have been considering dropout due to the sudden changes, which would affect their careers immensely.

If a student gets his/her JEE centre 150 km away from his/her home and the next day he/she has a board exam then how is that student suppose to appear for the board exam?#PostponeJEEMains2022 #JEEAfterBoards2022 @DG_NTA don't ruin our future academic years — Busyyyy (@Busy_studying_) March 25, 2022

Considering these points, students are now requesting the NTA and the education minister to restore four attempts for JEE Mains. In case four attempts is not an option, the two attempts should be given after the completion of all major board exams. Apart from that, there should be a gap of a minimum of 35 days between the two sessions, to allow students from all boards to look into their ranks and percentile.

