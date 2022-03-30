What are the High Scoring Topics and Chapters for JEE Mains 2022 Physics, Chemistry, Maths

NTA JEE Mains 2022: With less than a month now, candidates are mostly on which topics/chapters to focus more while preparing for JEE Main 2022? For an exam like JEE Main, aspirants always look for ways to score good marks and get a seat in top engineering college. One of the basic questions that keep hovering in the student's mind is about important topics and chapters for JEE Main 2022.

The preparation for the JEE Main exam becomes better with the knowledge of the syllabus with weightage of the important topics. With very less time, candidates are advised to focus on important chapters. To help them with their preparation, here we have listed down important chapters and topics of JEE Mains 2022 that can be considered from the exam point of view.

NTA JEE Mains 2022

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Mains every year for admission to government and private colleges in India. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted on 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1, 4 May while the second session will be held from May 2022. The B.Tech paper or Paper 1 of JEE Main will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Topics and Chapters for JEE Mains 2022 Physics, Chemistry, Maths

The list of important topics for JEE Main 2022 can be segregated into two parts - low weightage and high weightage topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. While preparing for JEE Main, students should focus more on important chapters and topics, but this does not mean that they should skip the rest of the subjects or chapters as each chapter has its value in JEE Main examination.

This JEE Main 2022 important topics with weightage for Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry have been prepared on the basis of the previous year's exams. Candidates can refer to the following tables to know the detailed JEE Main 2022 syllabus with weightage -

Important Chapters and Topics for JEE Main 2022 Mathematics

Chapters and Topics No of Questions Three Dimensional Geometry 2 Coordinate Geometry 5 Limits, Continuity and Differentiability 3 Integral Calculus 3 Complex numbers and Quadratic Equation 2 Matrices and Determinants 2 Statistics and Probability 2 Vector Algebra 2 Sets, Relation and Function 1 Permutation and Combinations 1 Binomial Theorem and Its Application 1 Sequences and Series 1 Trigonometry 1 Mathematical Reasoning 1 Differential Equation 1

Important Chapters and Topics for JEE Main 2022 Physics

Chapter and Topics No of Questions Modern Physics 5 Heat and Thermodynamics 3 Optics 3 Current Electricity 3 Electrostatics 3 Magnetics 2 Unit, Dimension and Vector 1 Kinematics 1 Laws of motion 1 Work, Power and Energy 1 Centre Of Mass, Impulse and Momentum 1 Rotation 1 Gravitation 1 Simple Harmonic Motion 1

Important Chapters and Topics for JEE Main 2022 Chemistry

Chapter and Topics No of Questions Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry 3 Periodic table and Representative Elements 3 Thermodynamics And Gaseous State 2 Atomic Structure 2 Chemical Bonding 2 Chemical And Ionic Equilibrium 2 Solid State And Surface Chemistry 2 Nuclear Chemistry And Environment 2 Mole Concept 1 Redox Reaction 1 Electrochemistry 1 Chemical Kinetics 1 Solution and Colligative Properties 1 General Organic Chemistry 1 Stereochemistry 1 Hydrocarbon 1 Alkyl Halides 1

