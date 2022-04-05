JEE Main 2022 on 21st Apr, Know Subject-wise Preparation tips to Crack Engineering Entrance Exam

JEE Main 2022: With barely a month remaining for JEE Main, it is time for the aspirants to pull their socks up and start preparing for the exam. With good JEE Main marks, they can get into one of India's most prestigious engineering colleges/institutions. Candidates must dedicate a large amount of time to exam preparation due to the extensive syllabus for the JEE Main exam. Preparing for JEE Main subject-wise necessitates a steady focus, a thorough understanding of the content, and the most efficient exam-taking technique.

At this stage, candidates must concentrate more on polishing their skills and understanding the concepts. They should go for self-written notes or short notes to prepare subject-wise for JEE Mains. Here, candidates can go through and check subject-wise tips to prepare for the entrance exam.

JEE Main Subject-wise Preparation Tips

Since candidates only have less than a month now, they should gear up for the JEE Main 2022 exam for the April sessions using the preparation tips. To begin with, aspirants should make a topic-by-topic list of ideas. They should then highlight the topics they need to improve. Also, revision of the high school syllabus is quite crucial. Check here JEE Main subject-wise preparation plan -



JEE Main 2022 Physics Preparation Tips

Students must be familiar with those units that describe fundamental physical quantities such as length, mass, time, current temperature, amount of substance, and luminous intensity. The more candidates, practice Physics and analyse their mistakes, the better it will be for them. Solve a variety of questions from books, online etc.

Physics is mainly based on logic and concepts. In the end, make sure the concepts are clear on each topic. Solving problems will help candidates in developing conceptual clarity and improve their confidence in this subject.

JEE Main Chemistry Preparation Tips

It is important to know the importance of Chemistry, especially if a candidates want to secure a good rank in the exam. The majority of chemical notions, on the other hand, are pretty conspicuous and sensible when carefully investigated. Physical, inorganic, and organic chemistry are the three types of Chemistry. Study all reaction mechanisms and remember all named reactions. Make notes while studying each chapter.

For Physical Chemistry, go through the NCERT books. Some important chapters in JEE Main Chemistry are - atomic structure, solid-state, ionic equilibrium, thermochemistry, and electrochemistry.

JEE Main Mathematics Preparation Tips

In this subject, practice is the key. The more a candidate will study and practice Mathematics problems, the more they will develop analytical and problem-solving skills. Candidates are advised to pay more attention on these topics - vectors, algebra, functions, quadratic equations, and expressions, calculus, complex numbers, probability, matrices, coordinate geometry, circles, parabola, hyperbola, limits, continuity, differentiability, application of derivatives, and definite integrals.

In JEE, Mathematics questions are sometimes lengthy and the options are also close enough, so one must be careful in calculations and time management. So, always keep a list of equations and key concepts ready. Develop own shortcuts for better understanding.

Is Revision Important for JEE Main preparation?

Candidates must try to complete the JEE Mains subject-wise syllabus on time and leave a few days for revision. They must start their revision from the notes prepared by them. At this point, they can use short notes to revise the topics or certain sections. Also, keep in mind that do not spend too much time on revision. Try to be quick and do not overlook the revision stage as it is an important part of the preparation for JEE Mains.

