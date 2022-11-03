Telangana Board Exam 2023: SSC exams to be held for six papers, Check Details Here

Telangana SSC Exam 2023: According to the latest reports, the Director of School Education, Telangana will be conducting the Telangana SSC Public Examinations with six question papers instead of 11 for the 2023 board examination. The government has decided to reduce the number of papers from 11 to six due to the pandemic.

In the last board examinations, the class 10 exams were conducted with six papers and it was decided to continue the pattern for the 2023 examination as well.

TS SSC Exams 2023 Six Subjects

The six papers on which the exams will be conducted are Telugu, English, General Science, Mathematics, Hindi, and Social Science. Earlier, all the subjects except for Hindi were conducted as two papers, however, as per the latest order issued, the exams will be conducted for six papers one for each subject.

According to media reports, the Telangana SSC Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in the last week of March 2023. The complete schedule for the TS SSC Exams 2023 will be released by officials of the board soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for updates regarding the Telangana SSC Exams 2023.

Telangana SSC Exam Preparation

Since a tentative schedule for the Telangana SSC examination is available, candidates can now start preparing for the examination. Students taking the SSC Examinations must make sure that they prepare for the exams as per the syllabus prescribed for the examinations.

Telangana SSC Exam 2022

According to the results released in the previous year, nearly 4.53 Lakh students passed the Class 10 examination with a pass percentage of 90%.

