Telangana TS LAWCET Counselling Registration Begins, Apply Till 12 Nov at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling registration form for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) from today i.e, 2nd November 2022. Candidates can register for TS LAWCET counselling 2022 at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The last date for Telangana TS LAWCET counselling registration 2022 is 12th November.

The authorities have also activated the link for Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) counselling registration at the official website. The TS LAWCET 2022 counselling is held for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM programmes in law colleges at Telangana.

TS LAWCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2022?

Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can register for Telangana TS LAWCET 2022. To participate in the counselling of TS LAWCET/PGLCET, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on apply online.

3rd Step - Now, login with - hall ticket number and rank secured in Telangana LAWCET entrance exam.

4th Step - On the new page, enter all the asked details and upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Now, pay the TS LAWCET counselling registration fees and submit the form.

All candidates who are registering for TS LAWCET counselling 2022 have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 800 whereas those belonging to - SC/ST category have to pay Rs. 500. The payment can be done online by using credit cards/debit cards or internet banking.

Documents Required for TS LAWCET Counselling 2022

Candidates have to upload as well as carry the list of specified documents for Telangana LAWCET counselling 2022. They can go through the list of documents mentioned below -

TS LAWCET rank card

Class 10 and 12 marks memo

Certificate of Qualifying exam

One valid ID card

Migration certificate

Domicile certificate and transfer certificate

Integrated community certificate

Income certificate

PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

