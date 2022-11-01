Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced for Round 2, Download at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 seat allotmemt list for round 2 today i.e., 1st November. Candidates will be able to check their Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 at tnmedicalselection.net. To download the NEET PG seat allotment result 2022, candidates will have to use their - application number, date of birth in the login window.

As per media updates, in the Tamil Nadu second round of NEET PG 2022 counselling, a total of 918 candidates have been allotted seats. Tamil Nadu NEET PG allotted seats have been released based on the choices filled by candidates and their ranks in the Tamil Nadu PG medical counselling state merit list.

How To Download Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2?

All the Tamil Nadu domicile with a permanent or provisional registration certificate from a medical council and have registered for the TN NEET PG 2022 counselling can check the seat allotment list PDF on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Go through the steps to know how check TN NEET PG seat allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DME, TN - tnmedicalselection.net.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on PG Courses and select PG Medical.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on the link to download the allotment list.

4th Step - A login window will appear, enter the asked details and submit it.

5th Step - TN NEET PG allotment list will appear on the screen.

NEET PG Counselling 2022

As per the revised NEET PG 2022 state counselling schedule, the candidates must report to the allotted colleges within the specified time.. The NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Surgery (MS)/PG Diploma seats in the medical colleges of the state.