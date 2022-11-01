TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Registration To Begin Tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) Counselling dates along with the notification. As per the released dates, the TS LAWCET counselling registration will commence from tomorrow i.e., 2nd November in online mode.

Only those candidates who have qualified TS LAWCET 2022 exam can apply for the counselling process held for admissions in various colleges and universities in Telangana. Along with TS LAWCET counselling dates, the authorities have also released the PGLCET 2022 dates.

TS LAWCET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Release of TS LAWCET counselling notification 1st November 2022 Online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification 2nd November 2022 Last date for TS LAWCET counselling registration 12th November 2022 Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH/ Sports) by slot booking 14th to 16th November 2022 Release of list of registered candidates 17th November 2022 Exercising web options for TS LAWCET phase I 18th to 19th November 2022 Editing of web options - phase I 20th November 2022 List of provisionally selected candidates for Phase I 22nd November 2022 Reporting at respective colleges for verification of original certificates 23rd November 2022 Last date for reporting 26th November 2022 Commencement of classes 28th November 2022

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022

Candidates who have qualified as per the Telangana LAWCET 2022 result, will be eligible for the registration process. TS LAWCET counselling 2022 will include the following steps - Registration, payment of fees, uploading of original certificates, online certificate verification, selection of choices/web entry, and allotment of seats.

All the candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 800 and in the case of reserved category (SC/ST), they will have to pay Rs. 500 in online mode through(Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking).

Further, all those candidates who have been allotted seats through TS LAWCET counselling will have to pay the specified fees and report at the respective colleges. They need to carry original certificates, the fee paid challan and a joining report on the date of joining.

Check TS LAWCET Counselling Notification 2022 PDF

TS LAWCET 2022 Participating Colleges

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the counselling of TS LAWCET 2022 for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB and 2-year LLM courses offered by the law colleges in Telangana. Check below list of some of the participating institutes -

Adarsh Law College, Warangal

University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad

Dr. Ambedkar Law College, Hyderabad

Anantha Law College, Hyderabad

University College of Law, Kakatiya University, Warangal

College of Law for Women, Hyderabad

University College of Law, Telangana University, Warangal

Aurora's Legal Sciences Academy

Also Read: ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): Check AIMS Test for Management Admission Dates and Test Centres at atmaaims.com