THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore Claims Top Spot, 90 More Indian Institutes Shine

THE World University Rankings 2024: The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings in which as many as 91 Indian institutes have secured a place. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore emerged as the leading Indian university, securing a placement in the 201-250 rank range worldwide.

IISc Bangalore is followed by Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. These universities have been ranked between 501 and 600. However, the top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have continued their boycott of the rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

The World University Rankings 2024: List of Top 10 Indian Universities

For the first time ever, a record-breaking number of Indian universities have made it to the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. Indian universities made significant gains this year, including five of the countries’ top universities. IISc moved up from 251-300 band last year to 201-250, Anna University moved up from 801-1000 band last year to 501-600.

Aligarh Muslim University moved up from 801-1000 band last year to 601-80, and Bharathiar University moved up from 801-1000 band last year to 601-800. Also, Malaviya National Institute of Technology entered the ranking for the first time in the 601-800 band. Check the table below:

Name of Institute Rankings IISc Bangalore 201-250 Anna University 501-600 Jamia Millia Islamia 501-600 Mahatma Gandhi University 501-600 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 501-600 Alagappa University 601-800 Aligarh Muslim University 601-800 Banaras Hindu University 601-800 Bharathiar University 601-800 IIT Guwahati 601-800 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad 601-800 IIT Patna 601-800 IIIT Hyderabad 601-800 Jamia Hamdard University 601-800 Jawaharlal Nehru University 601-800 KIIT University 601-800

The World University Rankings 2024: Oxford University Secures Overall Rank 1

As per THE Rankings 2024, Oxford University is the highest-ranked university in the world with Stanford University taking second place, making it the US’s top-ranked university, and in third place is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Check list below:

Name of Universities Rankings Oxford University 1 Stanford University 2 MIT 3 Harvard University 4 Cambridge University 5 Princeton University 6 California Institute of Technology 7 Imperial College London 8 University of California, Berkeley 9 Yale University 10

THE World University Rankings

In November 2004, The Times Higher Education Supplement, in collaboration with Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), released the first edition of the World University Rankings, assessing 200 universities. The methodology at the time relied on a mere five performance indicators, including the staff-to-student ratio, the academic reputation based on a survey, research paper citations, the presence of international staff on campus, and the proportion of international students.

