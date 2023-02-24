TISSNET 2023 Exam To be Held Tomorrow, Download PG Admission Hall Ticket Here

TISSNET 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is going to conduct the National Entrance Test (NET) tomorrow i.e. February 25, 2023, from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm. Candidates who are going to appear in the TISSNET 2023 exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. tiss.edu.It must be noted that no one shall be granted entry to the exam hall without TISSNET 2023 Admit Card along with valid ID proof.

TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The Entrance exam will be held tomorrow- February 25, 2023, across several centers located in different parts of India. It must be noted that there shall be no negative marking in any programme of TISSNET 2023. However, the exam will be conducted in English.

TISSNET 2023 Hall Ticket- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to appear in the TISSNET Entrance Exam 2023 must download the hall ticket on the official website. They can go through these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: On the home page, click on PG Admission TISSNET 2023 Hall ticket

Step 3: Now, click on Get Hall Ticket

Step 4: Enter the registered email ID and password

Step 5: TISSNET 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purpose

What After TISSNET 2023 Exam?

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of TISSNET 2023 scores and the ratio of the number of seats announced for individual programmes. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the second stage of selection i.e. Online assessment (OA) or Online Personal Interview (OPI).

They will receive call letters for the 2nd round OA (OPI) that will be held in the month of April 2023. OA(OPI) is conducted separately for each programme applied.

Also Read: NIFT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today, Get Direct Link Here







