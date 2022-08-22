    TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 soon, Check at tnresults.nic.in

    TN Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE will be releasing the Class 10 SSLC supplementary Results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TN class 10 Supplementary exams will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website.

    Updated: Aug 22, 2022 12:46 IST
    TN Supplementary Results 2022
    TN Supplementary Results 2022

    TN 10th Supplementary Results 2022: TN Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE will be releasing the Class 10 SSLC supplementary Results soon. The supplementary examination results are expected to be declared by the end of August 2022. Students who have appeared for the TN supplementary Examinations will be able to check their SSLC Supplementary exam results through the link which will be provided on the website. 

    Candidates can check the TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 through the link which will be available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Students will be required to enter the TN SSLC Roll number in the link provided to check their supplementary examination result. 

    Tamil Nadu conducted the Class 10 Supplementary exams from August 2 to 12, 2022. Considering this it is expected that the supplementary examination result will be released by the end of the month.

    How to check TN Class 10 supplementary Results 2022

    To check the Tamil Nadu class 10 Supplementary Results 2022 students are required to first visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the below given steps to check their supplementary results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the TN Result portal

    Step 2: Click on Supplementary Exam Result link

    Step 3: Enter the registration details in the login link provided

    Step 4: The TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 for further reference

    Also Read: CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Updates: CUET Hall Ticket Expected by 28 August at cuet.nta.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification