TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 soon, Check at tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th Supplementary Results 2022: TN Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE will be releasing the Class 10 SSLC supplementary Results soon. The supplementary examination results are expected to be declared by the end of August 2022. Students who have appeared for the TN supplementary Examinations will be able to check their SSLC Supplementary exam results through the link which will be provided on the website.

Candidates can check the TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 through the link which will be available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Students will be required to enter the TN SSLC Roll number in the link provided to check their supplementary examination result.

Tamil Nadu conducted the Class 10 Supplementary exams from August 2 to 12, 2022. Considering this it is expected that the supplementary examination result will be released by the end of the month.

How to check TN Class 10 supplementary Results 2022

To check the Tamil Nadu class 10 Supplementary Results 2022 students are required to first visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the below given steps to check their supplementary results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the TN Result portal

Step 2: Click on Supplementary Exam Result link

Step 3: Enter the registration details in the login link provided

Step 4: The TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 for further reference

