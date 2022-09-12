TNEA Counselling 2022: Fill Choices for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Till Today For Round 1 at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2022: As per the released dates, the last date to fill choices for round 1 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) is today i.e on 12th September 2022. Candidates can fill up and submit their choices in online mode at tneaonline.org. Those who registered for TNEA 2022 counselling round 1 in the Academic, Vocational and Government Quota 7.5% categories must complete their choice filling by today. Earlier, candidates had time till 5 pm to submit their choices, however, as per a revised schedule, they can now submit their choice till 7 pm.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates TNEA counselling choice filling 10th to 12th September 2022 Release of tentative allotment 13th September 2022 (10 AM) Tentative allotment confirmation 13th to 14th September 2022 (5 PM) Release of ProvisionalAllotment 15th September 2022 Joining Dates For Accept And Join Candidates InColleges And ReportingDates 15th to 22nd September 2022 (5 PM) Release Of Provisional Allotment For Upward Opted Candidates 25th September 2022

How To Fill Choices for TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1?

To fill in their choices for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA), candidates will have to do it in online mode. They need to visit the official website - tneaonline.org by 7 pm to fill in their choices for counselling. On the official website, they have to click on the login tab and enter the required credentials - email address and password. A new page will appear on the screen, select and fill in the choices, submit the options. Also, they need to pay the specified fee, if any, and submit the same.

What After Filling Choices for TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1?

After candidates submit their preferred choices of institutes and courses, the system will allot a tentative seat as per the choices filled by them. After the allotment of seats, the candidates will have an option to confirm, decline or reject the offer. There are around 539 participating institutes under TNEA 2022.

The provisional allotment for TNEA 2022 is expected to be released on 13th September 2022 before 10 AM. Further, they will be allowed to submit their confirmation by 14th September 2022 by 5 pm after which the joining forms and acceptance slips will be issued.

