TG EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: TS EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling Result 2025 OUT @tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result today, July 18, 2025. Students who have cleared their TG EAPCET 2025 exams were eligible to apply for the online counselling process through the link on the official counselling website.

To check the TS EAMCET 2025 college-wise allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and login using the required login credentials. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents.

TG EAPCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcetd.nic.in. Candidates can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here.

How to Download TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result

The college-wise allotment result for TS EAMCET 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the TG EAPCET 2025 seat allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling

Step 2: Click on the Phase 1 college-wise allotment result

Step 3: Log in using the college name and branch

Step 4: The college wise allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

