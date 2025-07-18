Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TG EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: TS EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling Result 2025 OUT @tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results announced online today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the college wise allotment result through the link available on the official website. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 18, 2025, 17:10 IST
TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result OUT
  • Check college wise allotment result now available at tgeapcet.nic.in
  • TG EAPCET 2025 phase 1 allotment letter available on the official login

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result today, July 18, 2025. Students who have cleared their TG EAPCET 2025 exams were eligible to apply for the online counselling process through the link on the official counselling website. 

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

To check the TS EAMCET 2025 college-wise allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and login using the required login credentials. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents. 

TG EAPCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcetd.nic.in. Candidates can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here. 

  • Jul 18, 2025, 16:17 IST

    TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Out: Login Credentials

    To check the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment students must visit the official website and enter the college name and branch to check the allotment status. Students allotted seats can visit the candidate login to download the allotment letter for admissions. Students must report for admission from July 18 to 22, 2025.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 16:15 IST

    Check TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment

    The TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can download the college-wise allotment through the link given here.

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

  • Jul 18, 2025, 16:09 IST

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Allotment Result Out

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 allotment result out

  • Jul 18, 2025, 15:40 IST

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025: What after allotment list?

    After the TG EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 college wise allotment result is announced, students allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letter through the login link available on the official website. 

  • Jul 18, 2025, 15:21 IST

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 LIVE: TG EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment results shortly

    TS EAMCET counselling phase 1 allotment result is expected to be announced by officials anytime soon. As per the official schedule, the allotment result will be announced today, July 18, 2025

  • Jul 18, 2025, 14:58 IST

    Is TS EAMCET Phase 1 Allotment Result Out?

    The TS EAMCET 2025 counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website today. Canddidates who have applied for the admissions will be able to download the seat allotment result through the link on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in

  • Jul 18, 2025, 14:10 IST

    Where to check TS EAMCET Phase 1 allotment result?

    The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is expected to be announced anytime soon. The link for students to download the allotment result will be live at tgeapcet.nic.in today, July 18, 2025.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 13:11 IST

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025: Details mentioned on allotment result

    TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • CET Rank 
    • Course option
    • Category
    • College allotted
  • Jul 18, 2025, 12:56 IST

  • Jul 18, 2025, 12:33 IST

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Website to check allotment result

    TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 counselling allotment result will be available on the official website today. Students who have applied for the allotment round must visit the official website tgeapcet.nic.in to check the allotment result. 

  • Jul 18, 2025, 12:02 IST

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Schedule

    The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 2 allotment schedule will begin after the admissions under phase 1 counselling is complete. The online application for Phase 2 counselling will begin on July 25, 2025. Phase 2 seat alotment result will be released on July 30, 2025.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 11:25 IST

    Where to Download TG EAPCET 2025 Allotment Letter?

    After the TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result is announced, students who have been allotted seats must visit the official login to download the individual allotment letter. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students along with the original certificates.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 11:18 IST

    TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Soon

    TG EAPCET counselling Phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can select the college name and branch to check the allotment status. 

  • Jul 18, 2025, 10:41 IST

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025 Date and Time

    According to the official notification issued, TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be announced today, July 18, 2025. Candidates must note that a time for the release of the allotment result is yet to be confirmed by officials. Students are advised to keep visitng the official website for latest updates.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 10:29 IST

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

    Candidates allotted seats in TG EAPCET Phase 1 are required to report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. The list of documents required is provided below.

    • TS EAPCET Rank Card
    • TG EAPCET Hall Ticket
    • Candidates Aadhaar Card
    • Pass Certificate from class 6 to 12
    • Caste Certificate
    • Domicile certificates 
    • PwD/Children of Armed Personnel (CAP)/NCC/Sports/Minority Certificate
    • Residential Certificate for Candidates who do not have any institutionalized education.
    • Transfer Certificate from the school last attended
    • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • Jul 18, 2025, 10:16 IST

    TG EAPCET Counselling 2025: What After Allotment Result?

    After the TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result is announced, students who have applied for admissions can check the allotment result through the link on the official website. Those allotted seats must download the allotment letter for admissions through the login link provided.

  • Jul 18, 2025, 09:58 IST

    TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Phase 1 College wise allotment

    The TG EAPCET phase 1 college wise allotment result will be available on the official counselling website. Candidates must note that those allotted seats are required to download their allotment letter through the login link on the website

  • Jul 18, 2025, 09:50 IST

  • Jul 18, 2025, 09:44 IST

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today

    The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be announced today. Candidates can download the allotment result through the link on the official website. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the allotment result.

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
