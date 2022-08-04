TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download TS EAMCET Answer Key for Agriculture, Medical Streams at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 (Released): Finally, TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for the Agriculture and Medical Streams has been released. As per the latest update, JNTU Hyderabad which conducts the TS EAMCET Exam on behalf of TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for the recently held state-level entrance examination. The answer key for the engineering entrance test was released earlier and now the exam authority has also released TS EAMCET AM Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can download TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key online by visiting the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access and download TS EAMCET APM Answer Key 2022 is also placed below, using which the Master Question Papers and Preliminary Answer Keys can be downloaded easily:

With the release of TS EAMCET AM Answer Key 2022, the exam authority has also opened the objection window during which candidates can raise challenges against the preliminary answer key. Candidates should note that the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key released right now is preliminary in nature and is open to objections. If any candidate feels that the answers marked in the Agriculture and Medical Stream Answer Key is incorrect, they can raise a challenge against it on or before 5th August 2022. Based on the objections received against the answer key, the exam authority will compile the final answer key which will be used to assess the answer sheets of the candidates and prepare final results.

As it was done for engineering stream, the answer key for TS EAMCET 2022 Agriculture and Medical Streams has also been released online and published on the official portal. Candidates need to log onto eamcet.tsche.ac.in website to access and download TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key from the website. On the homepage, candidates need to scroll to the bottom where they will find the link for Master Question Papers and Preliminary Answer Keys (E & AM). On the next page, candidates will be presented with day-wise links to download the question papers and TS EAMCET Answer Keys 2022 in PDF format.

Along with the preliminary answer key, the exam authority has also released candidate response sheets, which contain the answer marked by the candidate in the examination. To download TS EMACET candidate response sheets, they would need to enter their hall ticket number and other details on the website.

