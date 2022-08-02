TS ECET Answer Key 2022 (Today): Download TS ECET Question Paper, Answer Key, Response Sheet at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET Answer Key 2022 (Today): JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE is all set to release the TS ECET 2022 Answer Key for the recently held entrance exam. As per the official update, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Answer Key will be released today - 2nd August 2022 during the evening hours. Along with the provisional answer key, the TSCHE will also publish TS ECET 2022 Question Paper and Candidate Response Sheets as well. Like application form and hall tickets, the release of TS ECET Answer Key 2022 will be done by the exam authority online through the official portal - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, post release, a direct link to access and download the same will also be activated below using which candidates will get direct and convenient access to the same.

Download TS ECET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

TS ECET Answer Key Objection Window until 4th August

Along with the release of TS ECET 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority will also enable to objection window against the same starting today. The TS ECET 2022 Answer Key being published today is provisional in nature and is open to challenges and objections from candidates, if they feel that any answer provided therein is incorrect. The objection window against TS ECET Answer Key 2022 will be open until 4th August 2022 - 5 PM. Therefore, candidates who have any concerns or objections against the answer key can raise the same online.

How to Download TS ECET Answer Key 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the candidates, JNTU Hyderabad will publish the TS ECET Answer Key 2022 along with response sheet and master question papers online on its official portals. Candidates will be required to log onto the ecet.tsche.ac.in to download the provisional answer key for TS ECET 2022 examination. Once on the portal, candidates need to locate the link for TS ECET 2022 Download and click on it. In the next step, candidates must enter the details asked i.e., exam roll number and other details and submit them on the website. In response the TS ECET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: TS PGECET 2022 Admit Card Last Date, Download at pgecet.tsche.ac.in