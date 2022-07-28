TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 available at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS ECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS ECET 2022 Hall Tickets for the entrance examinations. Students who will be appearing for the TS ECET 2022 exams can visit the official website of TSCHE to download the Admit Card.

To download the TS ECET 2022 hall tickets students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates must note that the TS ECET 2022 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students appearing for the entrance examination.

Candidates can download the TS ECET 2022 admit card by entering the TS ECET 2022 application number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. TS ECET 2022 Admit card is available on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the TS ECET 2022 hall ticket.

TS ECET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link

How to download the TS ECET 2022 Admit Card

To download the TS ECET 2022 admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials. Candidates must note that the TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be available to the students in the online mode only. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to download the TS ECET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the TSCHE official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link provided

Step 3: Enter the TS ECET 2022 Registration number, previous exam hall ticket number, and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The TS ECET 2022 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS ECET 2022 Hall ticket for further reference

Details mentioned on the TS ECET 2022 Admit Card

TS ECET 2022 hall ticket is an entry document which is required to be produced at the exam centre. The TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will contain the following details

Name and Roll number of the student

Name of the examination

Subjects appearing

Exam centre name and address

Instructions to be followed

