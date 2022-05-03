TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released: Get Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Inter Hall Tickets Direct Link Here, Download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released: With just a few days left for the start of the exam, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released the Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Inter Hall Tickets 2022. The Ts Inter Hall Tickets 2022 which have been released now are for the upcoming Class 11 and Class 12 annual board exams which are scheduled to start from 6th and 7th May 2022 onwards. Students who are registered to appear for the TSBIE Inter Exam 2022 are advised to download the TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 at the earliest from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access and download it has also been placed below as well:

TS Inter Exam 2022 - Dates and Schedule

According to the exam schedule released by TSBIE, the Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 are scheduled to begin from 6th May 2022. The 1st yea Intermediate Exam of Telangana Board will commence from 6th May whereas the 2nd year Intermediate exams will begin from 7th May 2022 onwards. The exams would go on for nearly a fortnight and end on 23rd and 24th May 2022, respectively.

How to Download TS Inter Admit Card 2022 online

With just a few days left for the start of the Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022, it is important for the students to access and download their individual hall tickets at the earliest. TSBIE Hall Tickets 2022 are mandatory and no student will be granted entry in the exam centre without them. Therefore, students are advised to download them at the earliest.

To download TS Inter Admit Card 2022 for 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams, students need to log onto the portal tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Thereafter, they need to find the link for TSBIE IPE 2022 and click on it. Within this section, students will be able to locate TS Inter hall tickets link. Then, students have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth in the respective fields and submit them to download the hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is generated and downloaded, students are advised to verify all the details mentioned on it; including the personal and academic details. In addition to this, the TSBIE Inter Hall Ticket 2022 will also contain important exam-day instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the students.

