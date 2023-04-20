TS LAWCET 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Applications: TS LAWCET 2023 application window without late fee closes today - April 20, 2023. Earlier, TSCHE had extended the last date for candidates to submit the entrance exam applications to April 20, 2023. Candidates who have not completed the application process can visit the link provided here to submit their entrance applications.
According to the dates given, the TS LAWCET 2023 exams will be conducted on May 25, 2023. Students will however be able to continue applying for the entrance exams with a late fee until May 10, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in to apply for TS LAWCET 2023.
TS LAWCET 2023 Applications - Click Here
TS LAWCET 2023 Schedule
Students applying for the TS LAWCET entrance exams can check the application schedule with the late fee below.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Last Date to submit application form without late fee
|
April 20, 2023
|
Last Date to submit applications with late fee of Rs.500/-
|
April 26, 2023
|
Last Date to submit applications with late fee of Rs.1000/-
|
May 1, 2023
|
Last Date to submit applications with late fee of Rs.2000/-
|
May 5, 2023
|
Last Date to submit applications with late fee of Rs.4000/-
|
May 10, 2023
|
TS LAWCET 2023 Exams
|
May 25, 2023
How to Apply for TS LAWCET 2023
TS LAWCET 2023 applications can only be submitted after the application fee payment. Follow the steps provided below to complete online application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website for TS LAWCET
Step 2: Click on the application fee payment link
Step 3: Enter the payment reference id, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth in the login link
Step 4: Fill out the TS LAWCET 2023 application and upload all necessary documents
Step 5: Review the filled application and download a copy for further reference
