TS LAWCET Result 2022 (Today): Check TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Results online via official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Result 2022 (Today): The long wait for TS LAWCET 2022 Result will end today - 17th August 2022. As per the latest update, the Osmania University, which conducts the state-level law entrance exams for TSCHE, will declare the TS LAWCET 2022 Result for aspirants who have appeared for the exam today. The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 Results being declared today are for the state-level law exams which were held on 21st and 22nd July 2022. These candidates will soon be able to check their TS LAWCET 2022 Result online by logging onto the exam portal - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, once declared, they will also get direct access to check the same via the direct link placed below as well:

Check TS LAWCET 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Details to be Check in TS LAWCET Result 2022

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the TS LAWCET 2022 Result will be published in the form of a digital scorecard that will contain important details about the candidate as well as their performance in the law entrance exam. The TS LAWCET 2022 Result scorecard will contain the following details:

Candidate's Name

Candidate's Application Number

Subject-wise Score secured by the candidate

Total Score secured by the candidate

Qualifying Status

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Process

Candidates should note that in order to qualify in the law entrance exam, General Category candidates will be required to score a minimum of 35% marks in the entrance exam. Candidates scoring 35% marks in the exam will be eligible to participate in TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling. All SC/ST candidates will be allowed to appear in the counselling. The counselling will be held in online mode for admission to over 30 law colleges and institutes across the state.

How to check TS LAWCET 2022 Result online?

Similar to how admit cards were released for the state-level law exams, the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 Results will also be declared online via the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. After logging onto the official portal, candidates will need to locate the direct link to access TS LAWCET 2022 Results. On the next page, candidates need to enter their registration number and password in the respective fields and submit it. In response, the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 scorecards will be displayed on the screen. After checking all the details on the scorecards, candidates will be required to download a softcopy of the same on their system and take printout of the TS LAWCET 2022 scorecard for future reference.

