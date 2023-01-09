    TSCHE Recognizes Universities to Hold Telangana CETs 2023, Exam Schedule to be Released Soon

    TSCHE is likely to announce TS EAMCET 2023, TS PGECET 2023, TS ICET 2023, and TS LAWCET exam 2023 dates soon at the official website. Telangana Education Council has identified several universities that will conduct CET exams in 2023. More details related to the Telangana exams are mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 11:32 IST
    TSCHE CET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recently recognized various universities which will conduct the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2023-24. 

    As per the latest notification, TSCHE will soon announce the schedule for entrance exams such as TS EAMCET 2023, TS PGECET 2023, TS ICET 2023, and TS LAWCET as well as other exams. The exam board official notified that the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will organize the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) exams in the present session 2023. 

    Universities Recognized by TSCHE

    The Chairman of the Telangana Education Council stated that being the versatile authority to hold the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) has identified the following number of universities.

    These universities are appointed by the exam committee as conveners of TS CETs-2023 in consultation with the vice-chancellors of the concerned universities, in order to organize Common Entrance Tests (CETs). The exams will be organized for admission into various Undergraduate and Postgraduate Professional courses offered in the professional colleges of Telangana state for the academic session 2023-24. A public statement recorded that schedules of the TS CETs-2023 will be announced later. 

    Telangana CETs 2023 Universities List

    TSCHE has identified and appointed some of the universities to successfully organize the CET exams which are scheduled to happen this year. Here is a list of all such universities. 

    S.No.

    TS CETs 2023

    List of Universities

    Convenors

    Professional Courses Offered

    1

    TS EAMCET

    JNTUH

    Professor B Dean Kumar Head, Department of Civil Engineering, JNTU College of Engineering, JNTUH, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

    BE, BTech, BPharm, Pharma etc.

    2

    TS PGECET

    JNTUH

    Professor B Ravindra Reddy,  Mathematics Department, JNTU College of Engineering, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

    ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch, Pharma D (PB) etc.

    3

    TS ICET

    Kakatiya University

    Professor P Varalakshmi, Department of Commerce and Business Management, Warangal

    MBA and MCA programmes

    4

    TS ECET

    Osmania University

    Professor Sriram Venkatesh Principal, OU College of Engineering, Hyderabad

    Lateral entry BE, BTech, BPharm etc.

    5

    TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET

    Osmania University

    Professor B Vijayalaxmi, Department of Law and Director of Legal Cell, Hyderabad

    3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes

