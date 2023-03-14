UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations from today - March 14, 2023, onwards. Those candidates who have qualified the UCEED 2023 entrance exams and are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of UCEED to complete the counselling registration and application process.

According to the schedule given, the UCEED 2023 Counselling registration will be open until March 31, 2023. Candidates before applying are however advised to visit the official website and check the eligibility criteria for the counselling procedure.

UCEED 2023 Counselling registration is available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Students can also complete the UCEED 2023 counselling registrations through the direct link available here.

UCEED 2023 Counselling Schedule

Event Date Submission of Online Application for BDes Programme March 14 to 31, 2023 Seat allotment round 1 April 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 2 May 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 3 June 10, 2023 Last date for Score Card downloading June 13, 2023

UCEED 2023 Eligibility Criteria

There are three main criteria for the UCEED 2023 Counselling eligibility. Students must make sure to cross-check the same before applying for the UCEED 2023 counselling procedure

Age Limit: Candidates applying from the Open/EWS/OBC-NL categories must be born on or after October 1, 1998. Those from SC, ST and PwD categories must be born on or after October 1, 1993.

Qualification: Candidates must have qualified the UCEED 2023 entrance exams

Qualifying exams: Students applying must have completed class 12 in all fice subjects in 2022-23. Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying exam in 2023 or earlier are not eligible to apply.

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations

The UCEED 2023 registration process for counselling is conducted completely online. Candidates who have qualified the CUEED 2023 entrance exams can follow the below-given steps and complete the UCEED 2023 Counselling Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the UCEED 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Click here to apply for BDes Admission to IITB, IITD, IITG, IITH and IIITDMJ’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit the registration fees

Step 5: Click on the final submission.

