UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Check Uttarakhand Board Results online at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: UBSE - Uttarakhand Board of School Education will soon declare the UK Board Results 2022 for High School and Intermediate Exams. As per the latest updates coming from the Nainital office of Uttarakhand Board, the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UBSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared soon, most likely in the 2nd week of June 2022. According to the details available through local media agencies, the UK Board is currently busy completing the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams following which the Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced.

2.5 Lakh Students Await UK Board Result 2022

According to the estimates shared by the UBSE, a total of 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the High School and Intermediate Exams held by Uttarakhand Board in the month of April - May 2022. The Board has confirmed that 2,42,955 students had registered for Class 10 and 12 Board exams and will be receiving their results soon. Of the total number, 1,29,785 students have appeared for High School Exams and are anticipating their UK Board Class 10 Result 2022. On similar lines, 1,13,170 students have appeared for the Intermediate Class Exam and will be receiving UK Board 12th Result 2022.

Class No of Students High School / Class 10 1,29,785 Intermediate / Class 12 1,13,170 Total 2,42,955

UK Board Result 2022 Expected Date

With nearly two months since the completion of UBSE Board Exams, high school and intermediate class students have been asking UK Board result kab aayega?. However, no one has a clear answer for this question and is unable to provide any specific update regarding UK Board Result 2022 Expected Date. If we go by the buzz that is going around among sources close to the UBSE Board, the UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 should be expected in the 1st or 2nd week of June 2022. Tentatively, students should expect the Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 to be declared by 10th June 2022. After the official declaration by the board, students will get direct access to digital scorecards online via uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uttarakhand.gov.in websites. Alternatively, students will also be able to check UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 online via results.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: UK Board 10th (High School) Result 2022 - All You Need to Know

