UP 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Know When Where and How to Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Link Here

UP 10th Result 2022, UP Board Class 10 Result Link: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Uttar Pradesh 10th result today on 18th June at 2 PM. Students will be able to check UP class 10th result on the official website - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. They will have to use the required credentials in the login window to check the UP board 10 result. Alternatively, they can also check their UPMSP 10th result here on this page.

Apart from the official website, the UPMSP result 2022 Class 10 will also be released through SMS. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10th board exams in offline mode from 24th March to 12th April 2022. Around 51,92,689 students had registered for the UP board exams. Out of which, 27,81,654 students registered for Class 10 exams.

When will UP Board 10th Result 2022 be Announced?

Yesterday after much wait, the officials released the UP Board class 10th result 2022 date and time through a notification. Students can check their UP Board High School result today on 18th June in online mode. As per the time-released, the board will declare the class 10th result at 2 PM on the official websites. This is the first time in when the UP Board result 2022 for High School and Intermediate will be declared at a separate time. Generally, UPMSP announces UP 10th and 12th results 2022 together at the same time. However, due to the large number of students awaiting the UPMSP Results, the board has decided to declare these at separate timings. Check the official notice below -

Where To Check UP Board 10th Result 2022?

After the announcement of class 10th UP results, students will be able to check it on the official websites, via SMS, on Digilocker and on this page too. To do so, they need to keep ready their login credentials - roll number and security captcha to check and download UPMSP class 10th result 2022. The list of websites and some alternative websites where students will be able to check their UP High School result are mentioned-below -

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

What Are the Alternative List of Websites or Ways To Check UP Board 10th Result 2022?

There might be a possibility that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic in that case students can check their UP Board 10th result 2022 on these websites - results.jagranjosh.com, up10.jagranjosh.com. Not only here but, the class 10th result will be available via SMS as well as on DigiLocker.

How to check UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 online?

Uttar Pradesh Board results 2022 for the class 10th will be released on the official website today. Also, a direct link to check the UP Board 10th result will be provided on this page too. 24,11,035 students who appeared for the UP Board class 10 exams will be able to check the results by visiting the official website or clicking on the link to be provided above. On the homepage, click on the UP board High School link provided on the homepage. A login window will be displayed and students will have to enter their roll number. The UP Board 10th Results will appear on the screen.

How to check UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 Via SMS?

As if now, it is not confirmed whether the board will provide the facility to check UPMSP 10th result via SMS or not. However, as per previous years’ students can check the UP Board 10th results through SMS. Below are the steps to check UPMSP 10th result 2022 via SMS -

1st Step - Open SMS application on phone.

2nd Step - Type a message in this format - UP10<space>ROLL_NUMBER.

3rd Step - Now, send this message to a number - 56263.

How To Check and Download UP Board 10th Result 2022 on Jagran Josh?

This time, a direct link to check and download the Uttar Pradesh class 10th result 2022 will be given on this page too. Students can easily access the same by clicking on the link mentioned above. Go through the steps to know how to check UP High School result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the website of Jagran Josh.

2nd Step - Click on results tab, on the homepage.

3rd Step - From the dropdown menu, select UP Board

4th Step - Click on UP Board 10th Result 2022.

5th Step - A login window will appear, enter the roll number.

6th Step - The result will be displayed on the screen.

