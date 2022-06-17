UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date Live: UP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 to be declared Tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow UP Class 10th Result 2022 at 2pm, Class 12th Result at 4pm UP Class 10 12 Result Link at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022, UP Class 10 12 Result Date Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 tomorrow, June 18, 2022. UP Class 10th Result will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow and UP Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow at upresults.nic.in. UP Board released an official notification notifying UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time today in the evening. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier pulled up UP Board officials for the delay in announcing UP Class 10th and 12th Results. He instructed officials to inform UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time in advance to the students and their parents.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022- Direct Link (To be Available Soon)

Get all the latest updates regarding UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time announcement here.

Over 47 lakh students are awaiting UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The students can check UP Class 10 12 Result 2022 on the official UP Board websites- results.upsmp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Class 10, 12 board exams were held between March 24 and April 13 this year with 30 percent reduced syllabus. The students will get bonus marks for the questions asked from outside the syllabus.