UP Board Result 2022: UP CM Yogi directs UPMSP officials to announce UP 10th, 12th Result Final Date Soon

UP Board Result 2022 Final Date Soon: Amid rumours and speculations around UP Board Result 2022 Date, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has come to aid of students today. In an important announcement today, UP CM has directed UPMSP officials to announce the UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP 12th Result 2022 today. The announcement comes as a major relief for students who have been waiting for Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Results 2022 for nearly two months now. Media reports have been speculating the dates of UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 without any concrete update from the UPMSP. This has led to a lot of confusion and misinformation on social media platforms which is impacting mental health of students. In response to this, UP CM has directed officials to declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date officially.

UP CMO Tweets CM’s Direction to UPMSP

With nearly 50 lakh of students waiting for UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022, the nervousness and anxiety among the students waiting for the results is on the rise. In fact, over the last few weeks, several students have taken to twitter to register their concern regarding the delay in the announcement of UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students. In response to this, UP CM has directed UPMSP to announce the final date for the results soon. Furthermore, UP Board has also been directed to share the UP 10th, 12th Result date and time details with students and parents at the earliest, to help ease the mental burden of the students.

UP Board Result 2022 on 18th June?

Even as UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given directions to UPMSP to announce the UP Board Result 2022 date, several media reports have claimed that results will be declared by 18th June 2022. Leading media publications and education websites have been reporting that UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be announced by Saturday and will be published online on the official website - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. While official confirmation of the same still is awaited, as per local agencies as well this is the date by when UP Board will declare the Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.

On the day of the declaration, the official website of UP Board - upresults.nic.in tends to suffer from technical problems and glitches. To help overcome these, the board will also provide priority access to UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP Board 12th Result 2022 on jagranjosh.com as well. Students who want to get their hands first on UPMSP High School and Inter Results 2022 are advised to log onto results.jagranjosh.com or click on the below-given link to register for updates related to the same. On the day of the results, students will get first access to UP Board Results 2022 via these links:

Get UP Board 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Register Now)

Get UP Board 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Register Now)