UP BEd Registration 2023 Without Late Fee Ends Today, Apply Soon at bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd Registration 2023: The Bundelkhand University will close the registration window for UP BEd today on - March 3. Candidates can fill up the UP BEd registration 2023 form without paying any late fees in online mode at bujhansi.ac.in. As per the announced dates, they can also submit their Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination application form 2023 with a late fee till March 10.

Candidates who have passed graduation or post-graduation in 2022 or those who are appearing in the final year of graduation or post-graduation in the current year are all eligible to apply for UP BEd entrance exam 2023. As per the schedule, the UP BEd JEE entrance exam will be conducted on April 24.

UP BEd Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP BEd 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know complete schedule of Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023 -

Events Dates UP BEd Registration Last Date (Without Late Fee) March 3, 2023 UP BEd JEE Registration Last Date (With Late Fee) March 4 to 10, 2023 UP BEd Admit Card April 13, 2023 UP BEd April 24, 2023

How To Register for UP BEd 2023?

While UP BEd JEE 2023 application window will close today for those who apply with the regular fee, those who pay late fees can submit their forms up to March 10. Go through the steps to know how to register for UP JEE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bujhansi.ac.in and click on Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Website.

2nd Step - On the new page, click on new user registration.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with user ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the UP BEd JEE form, upload the photograph and pay the fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the application form and take a printout of the same.

Without paying the application fees, the form will remain incomplete. So, candidates who are from the state of UP have to pay Rs 1400. Whereas SC/ST category candidates have to pay Rs 700. Those who are from other states need to pay Rs 1400, irrespective of their category.

What After the UP BEd Registration 2023 Window Closes?

Once the registration form of UP B.Ed JEE closes, all the registered candidates will be issued admit card. As per the dates mentioned on the website, UP BEd JEE admit card 2023 will be released on April 13. Candidates can download their UP BEd 2023 admit card by visiting the official website. They need to use their login credentials to download the hall ticket of UP BEd 2023.

