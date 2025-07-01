UP Board Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet on upmsp.edu.in, Check Time Table Here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP has released Class 10th and 12th compartment exam datesheets on upmsp.edu.in. Practicals are held on July 11–12, and exams are on July 19. Class 12 works an afternoon shift, while Class 10 works an early shift. Strict rules are in place regarding materials and attendance.

UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025. The date sheet have been published on its official website, students can access the timetable of UP-Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025 from the official website at upmsp.edu.in in PDF form.

For students who were unsuccessful in passing or for those who seek to improve their results in a particular subject, these examinations provide the best opportunity. It allows students to accomplish their education without starting all over again.