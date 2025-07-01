UP Board Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet on upmsp.edu.in, Check Time Table Here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP has released Class 10th and 12th compartment exam datesheets on upmsp.edu.in. Practicals are held on July 11–12, and exams are on July 19. Class 12 works an afternoon shift, while Class 10 works an early shift. Strict rules are in place regarding materials and attendance.
UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025. The date sheet have been published on its official website, students can access the timetable of UP-Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025 from the official website at upmsp.edu.in in PDF form.
For students who were unsuccessful in passing or for those who seek to improve their results in a particular subject, these examinations provide the best opportunity. It allows students to accomplish their education without starting all over again.
How to Download Datesheet For UP Board Compartment Exams 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to download the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025:
-
Datesheets can be seen on the official UP Board website, upmsp.edu.in.
-
Take note of the 'Examinations' or 'Datesheet' sections on the homepage.
-
Locate the 'Compartment Exam Datesheet 2025' link and click it.
-
Choose your class (10th or 12th) and, if prompted, the appropriate subject stream.
-
Examine the datesheet on the screen and carefully verify the information.
-
Print the datesheet after downloading it as a PDF for your records.
UPMSP Compartment Exam 2025: Date and Timings
The official announcement states that on July 19, the UP-Board Class 10th and 12th compartment exams would take place. The Uttar Pradesh Board has scheduled the exams for two distinct shifts in order to accommodate the enormous number of students. Students taking the UP Board Compartment or Improvement exams will take practical tests on July 11 and 12, according to UPMSP.
|
Class
|
Exam Shift
|
Timing
|
Class 10
|
Morning Shift
|
8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Class 12
|
Afternoon Shift
|
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
At least forty-five minutes prior to the start of the exam, students should arrive at the designated testing locations. School administrators have been directed to download and send out properly signed admit cards to all qualified students.
UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: Guidelines
-
Bring your admit card to the exam center early, and report any inconsistencies right away.
-
Bring only necessary stationery; no technological devices or unapproved items are permitted.
-
Pay close attention to the exam schedule; once the paper distribution starts, there will be no admission.
-
Keep the exam room quiet and orderly; refrain from any unethical behavior.
-
Write carefully and neatly, using only the designated pens for your responses.
-
Don't write anything other than what is instructed on your question paper or admit card.
