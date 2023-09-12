UP Govt School Students To Learn Basics of Coding, AI from 2024-25 Academic Session

UP Schools: The Uttar Pradesh Education Department will start teaching the concepts of coding, computation thinking and AI to more than 50 lakh students of classes 6 to 8. As per media reports, over 45,000 state-run schools will introduce these courses in the next academic session 2024-25. SCERT has already prepared the books for all three classes that will be launched soon by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After finalizing the books, SCERT is now in the process of finalizing the training modules for master trainers who will train teachers.

Basics of Coding, AI to be the part of Science Subject

Developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), this curriculum will integrate coding into the Science subject. Coding and computer programming have become important tools in nurturing students' personalities. Considering the importance of technology in today's competitive world, coding has been mandated under NEP-2020 from classes 6 onwards

Sub-topics in Basics of Coding and AI

In this course, class 6th students will delve into essential computer science concepts, including Microsoft Word, programming, and Python. For those who are studying in classes 7th and 8th, the curriculum will expand to cover topics such as networking, cyber security, logical reasoning, Microsoft Excel, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

Government School Students to become more competitive

Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said, "Following the mandate of NEP, SCERT is working with experts and organizations to ensure the introduction of content and curriculum for the future, training of teachers and regular assessment for financial intelligence, business intelligence, coding, and AI. This will make government school students more competitive.”

UP Schools in districts Barabanki and LakhimpurKheri to remain closed today

Due to heavy rain, schools in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri will remain closed today. As per the details available, the eight tehsil areas in Lakhimpur Kheri experienced heavy downpours, due to which the District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh released an order for the closure of all schools, from pre-primary to class 12, for today, September 12, 2023.

Also Read: UP Schools Holiday: Barabanki and LakhimpurKheri districts schools to remain closed today due to heavy rains