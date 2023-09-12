UP Schools Holiday: Barabanki and LakhimpurKheri districts schools to remain closed today due to heavy rains

UP Schools Holiday: Due to heavy rain and lightning, schools in Lucknow, Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri have also been instructed to remain shut today. As per the details available, the eight tehsil areas in Lakhimpur Kheri experienced heavy downpours, prompting District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh to release an order for the closure of all schools, from pre-primary to class 12, for today, September 12.

An official statement by UP government states, “ All schools from pre-primary to class 12 will remain closed today given the inclement weather conditions and weather warning of IMD in Barabanki and #LakhimpurKheri district.”

Schools Shut in Several Districts in UP Due to Heavy Rain, Check Tweet

The notice states, “All schools from pre-primary to class 12 to remain closed today, 12th September in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and a weather warning by IMD.” Check tweet and notice below:

Uttar Pradesh | All schools from pre-primary to class 12 to remain closed today, 12th September in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and a weather warning by IMD. pic.twitter.com/O9G8h0QpND — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2023

Schools in Lucknow Remain Closed

The UP government has ordered the respective authorities in Lucknow to close all the schools today: September 12, 2023. All the government, non-government, aided, and private schools from pre-primary to class 12 are being closed due to the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy Rains expected in Uttar Pradesh

According to the forecast, heavy rains are likely in the eastern region of UP till September 14 while light rains will continue till September 17, 2023. The western region of UP is likely to get rains till September 17, 2023, an official of the relief commissioner office said adding that an alert for lightning over the state has been issued till September 15, 2023.

Schools Closed in Noida and Greater Noida

As per the recent updates, the District Inspector of Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced the closure of all educational institutions in Noida and Greater Noida today in observance of the Guru Dronacharya Mela. This decision was announced officially by Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

