Noida Schools Closed Today for Guru Dronacharya Mela; Check Latest Updates Here

Noida Schools Closed: According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar officials, all schools and colleges in Noida as well as Greater Noida shall remain closed today: September 12, 2023. District Inspector of School Dharamveer Singh has proclaimed a holiday today on the account of Guru Dronacharya Mela.

He told PTI that Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair that is being organised in Dankaur. It has a lot of historical significance. Also, he said that district collectors can declare holidays on these occasions, and thus, all educational institutions are asked to stay shut today.

Is Noida School Holiday Announced for All Classes?

No, the Noida school closed order does not cover all the classes. Rather, Noida, Greater Noida schools from nursery to class 10 will remain closed on September 12. All classes shall resume their study routine from Wednesday onwards.

Noida Schools Closed: Why Authorities Announced Closure for Guru Dronacharya Mela?

Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual event being held on a massive scale. Roads shall remain blocked due to security reasons in the district. Thus, in order to avoid chaos and traffic or roads, the authorities decided to announce a holiday on the occasion.

Parents and students must note that the fair is being hosted in Dankaur. DIOS has strictly asked the school varsities to follow the order. In case of any confusion, regarding the Noida school holiday, parents/students can get in touch with their respective school authorities.

Lucknow Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, the Lucknow administration has decided to close all government, nongovernment, and private schools due to the continuous rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions. The department also issued a notice in this regard on September 11, 2023. If the situation remains the same, the authorities may extend closure.

Also Read: Schools closed in Lucknow up to class 12 due to heavy rainfall and IMD alert