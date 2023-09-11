Schools closed in Lucknow up to class 12 due to heavy rainfall and IMD alert

Schools Closed in UP: Due to heavy rainfall, all schools in Lucknow will remain closed today. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued notice to inform both government and private educational institutions regarding the closure of schools. A one-day holiday has been declared for all classes, including those in urban and rural areas, up to class 12.

The District Magistrate of Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar, has issued an official notice to school principals and education officers, mandating the closure of all schools within the district. The decision comes in light of a weather advisory from the meteorological department, forecasting heavy rainfall with the likelihood of lightning.

Schools Closed in Lucknow Today Tweet

The DM has tweeted, “An official statement from the Lucknow DM read,” Warning of heavy rain with lightning issued by the meteorological department and given the bad weather in Lucknow for the last few hours, all the urban and all government, non-government, private schools up to class 12 of all boards in rural areas to remain closed today, Monday 11.09.2023.” Check tweet below:

Heavy Rainfall in Lucknow, UP

Residents have been duly advised to stay indoors, given the flooding of roads and nearby areas due to the intense rainfall. The Uttar Pradesh government reports significant disruptions in traffic flow as a result of adverse weather conditions. The official notification about the closure order can be checked on the official website: lucknow.nic.in. Lucknow has witnessed its most substantial monsoon downpour of the year, with a precipitation of more than 90 mm occurring within a span of 12 hours.

35 districts in UP to witness moderate rainfall

Due to cyclonic circulation conditions, numerous districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive varying degrees of rainfall today. The Meteorological Department has indicated that Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Kannauj, Ayodhya, and Basti can expect heavy to very heavy rain. Additionally, approximately 35 districts will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

