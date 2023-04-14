Vidya and Child partners with Cadence to Build a School for Children from Marginalised Communities in Noida

Vidya & Child, a non-government organisation today, April 14, 2023, has partnered with Cadence Design Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and completed the construction of a school for children from marginalised communities in Noida. The school construction was funded by Cadence which worked closely with Vidya & Child to make sure that the building was architected to the highest standards.

The school has been fully operational since February this year and provides an encouraging learning environment for more than 300 students from the surrounding area of Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Most of the students are first-generation learners whose parents are daily-wage earners from marginalised communities. The school caters to students from nursery to eighth standards after which students enrolled in mainstream schools in the locality. While studying at mainstream schools, the children continue to attend Vidya & Child School for long-term growth and development.

Features of New School

The new school will have modern and environmentally-friendly amenities including electricity backup through solar energy, a computer lab, rainwater harvesting and a STEM lab. Moreover, in order to provide monetary and advisory support for the construction, Cadence also provided laptops to the school's STEM lab to encourage students to pursue careers in the field of technology. This school is focused on gender equality with a number of girls and boys.

Collaboration between Cadence and Vidya & Child School

The Cadence has been in partnership with Vidya & Child for the past 23 years. A remarkable highlight of this collaboration is the Vidya & Child Centre in Barola, Noida, which has benefitted 400 students and 25 students from the Barola Centre have also joined the Cadence Scholarship Program which has provided higher education scholarship mentorship and funding support.

Vidya & Child School Khoda

The Vidya and Child support and enables children from marginalised communities through their education life cycle. Child-centric, value-integrated, holistic learning and a shared vision with each parent enable the child to identify and explore the uniqueness within. A child-centric approach has resulted in less than a 5% dropout rate in the last 24 years. There are over 450 alumni working across 20 industries globally. They have financial independence with earnings of 4 to 8 times that of parents and are supporting the education of siblings. In its 25th year of operations, Vidya & Child is working with over 1,700 children from 4 centres in Noida.

