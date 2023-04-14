MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam Application Deadline Extended Till April 16, Apply Here

MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam Date Revised: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released an updated schedule. Now, candidates can apply for re-exam till April 16, 2023. The MHT MBA and MMS CET exams will be conducted on April 30, 2023, from 9.00 am to 11.30 am. They can visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org to apply.

Previously, the authorities were to close the login window on April 11, 2023. However, the application form date was then extended to April 14, 2023. As per the latest notification, candidates can fill out the form till April 16, 2023. They are advised to apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

MAH MBA/MMS CET Application Date Extension Notice

The authorities have already released the list of candidates (other than the PWD category) who got extra time and must re-appear for the exam. These candidates are also being intimated through their registered e-mail and SMS on their registered cell phone numbers. They must note that their result will be declared on the basis of the MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam.

Who Must Appear for MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam?

The re-exam will now be conducted on April 30, 2023, for some candidates. The authorities have put forward the terms in which the candidate must re-appear for the entrance test.

Candidates who faced technical issues/ glitches within the mandatory examination time of 150 minutes and who wish to reappear for the examination. Also, the consent for Re-examination is made available in their login after due verification.

Candidates who got an examination time of 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes, it may be noted that the earlier examination of these candidates stands cancelled and hence, they must re-appear.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Application

Moreover, it must be noted that it is the candidate’s duty to print their admit card and appear for the MAH MBA CET 2023 re-exam as per the time and schedule.

