RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 15, 2025, 08:35 IST

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, September 15. The link to check the seat allotment PDF will be available on the official website wbmcc.nic.in. Check details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment
WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment
Register for Result Updates

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will announce the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result for AYUSH courses today, September 15. As per the schedule released, the WB AYUSH UG counselling round 1 allotment result will be available after 4 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the results through the link available online.

Candidates allotted seats in the WB AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 16 to 17, 2025. The documents are mandatory to be submitted for the counselling procedure. After allotment, the round 2 counselling registrations will commence on September 26, 2025. 

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result. 

WB  AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

The WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced at 4 PM today. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB Counselling

Step 2: Click on AYUSH UG counselling

Step 3: Click on AYUSH UG Round 1 seat allotment result

Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

When reporting to colleges for admissions, candidates are required to carry all necessary documents with them along with photocopies. The list of documents required is provided below

  • NEET UG Rankcard

  • Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates

  • Birth certificate

  • Caste certificate

  • Category certificate

  • Photo ID Proof

  • Passport-sized photographs

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News