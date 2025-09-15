WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will announce the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result for AYUSH courses today, September 15. As per the schedule released, the WB AYUSH UG counselling round 1 allotment result will be available after 4 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the results through the link available online.
Candidates allotted seats in the WB AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 16 to 17, 2025. The documents are mandatory to be submitted for the counselling procedure. After allotment, the round 2 counselling registrations will commence on September 26, 2025.
WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result.
How to Download WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result
The WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced at 4 PM today. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of WB Counselling
Step 2: Click on AYUSH UG counselling
Step 3: Click on AYUSH UG Round 1 seat allotment result
Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required
When reporting to colleges for admissions, candidates are required to carry all necessary documents with them along with photocopies. The list of documents required is provided below
NEET UG Rankcard
Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates
Birth certificate
Caste certificate
Category certificate
Photo ID Proof
Passport-sized photographs
