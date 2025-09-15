WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbmcc.nic.in

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will announce the WB NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result for AYUSH courses today, September 15. As per the schedule released, the WB AYUSH UG counselling round 1 allotment result will be available after 4 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the results through the link available online.

Candidates allotted seats in the WB AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 16 to 17, 2025. The documents are mandatory to be submitted for the counselling procedure. After allotment, the round 2 counselling registrations will commence on September 26, 2025.

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result.