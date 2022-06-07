WBJEE 2022 Result Date Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check West Bengal JEE Marking Scheme Here

WBJEE Result Date 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result date 2022 soon. As per media reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is likely to be declared this week. The candidates must note that the board had already released the WBJEE ORM sheet. Therefore, it is expected that the result will be declared anytime now. However, there have been no updates from the officials regarding the same.

The details about the WBJEE result date will be released on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and the same will be updated on this page too. Once released, the candidates have to use the required login credentials to check their WBJEE results in online mode. Along with the WBJEE 2022 result, the authorities will also announce the West Bengal JEE exam statistics.

Marking Scheme For WBJEE Result 2022

To correct the paper, the authorities follow a marking scheme to mark candidates. WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in the WBJEE paper had four options. While some questions carried one mark, some were two marks each.

So, as per the marking scheme of WBJEE, no marks will be provided for unattempted questions. Also, only one option will be correct among the four options. In case of wrong answers, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted.

WBJEE 2022 Result Date and Past Trends

As per media reports, the WBJEE result 2022 date has not been decided yet. However, it will be notified soon. Once declared, the result of WBJEE 2022 will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Going as per the last few years' trends, in 2021, the WBJEE result was announced on 6th August and the exam was held on 17th July whereas in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on 2nd February and the WBJEE result was announced on 7th August. This year, the exam was held in offline mode on 30th April.

WBJEE 2022 Merit List

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will prepare the merit list based on the candidates’ scores in WBJEE 2022 exam. Based on the papers, or subjects and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated. A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses whereas the Pharmacy merit list will be prepared for admission to all pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University.

Also Read: West Bengal state cabinet approves proposal to make CM Chancellor for State Universities