WBJEE Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until August 11

WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling seat allotment process can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the allotment result. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the type of registration number, WBJEE number and password in the allotment link provided.

Admissions under the WBJEE 2023 round 1 allotment concluded on August 5, 2023. According to the given schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the 2nd round can report to the allotted institutions and complete the admissions by August 11, 2023.

WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result.

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the website and log in using the application number and password. Follow the below-given steps to check the WBJEE 2023 round 2 allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 round 2 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: The round 2 WBJEE allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the WBJEE 2023 allotment result and complete the admission procedure

WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Date WBJEE Round 2 Allotment Result August 8, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee August 8 to 11, 2023

