  1. Home
  2. News
  3. WBJEE Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until August 11

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until August 11

WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result announced today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied can check their allotment results through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 8, 2023 15:00 IST
WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling seat allotment process can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the allotment result. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the type of registration number, WBJEE number and password in the allotment link provided.

Admissions under the WBJEE 2023 round 1 allotment concluded on August 5, 2023. According to the given schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the 2nd round can report to the allotted institutions and complete the admissions by August 11, 2023. 

WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. 

WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced online. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the website and log in using the application number and password. Follow the below-given steps to check the WBJEE 2023 round 2 allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 round 2 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: The round 2 WBJEE allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the WBJEE 2023 allotment result and complete the admission procedure

WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Particulars

Date

WBJEE Round 2 Allotment Result

August 8, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

August 8 to 11, 2023

Also Read: CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023