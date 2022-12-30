West Bengal Board Releases Holiday List for 2023, Check List of Holidays Here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the List of Holidays for 2023 for the Schools in the state. According to reports, schools will have a total of 10 days of Summer Vacation while there will be a total of 26 days of puja holidays in the state. The board has further notified that the number of holidays must not exceed 65 days.

West Bengal Board Holiday List Notification

According to the notification available the holiday list for the 2023 academic year is a sample list with a total of 65 holidays listed. The notification further adds that the holidays may vary as per the geographical features of the schools located in particular areas in the different districts, and variations in the regional festival, customs, and occurrences of natural calamities must be approved by the school governing body or the administrator. The notification has however further mentioned that the total number of holidays must not exceed 65 days.

Date Event January 1, 2023 English New Year (Sunday) June 20, 2023 Rath Yatra (Tuesday) June 29, 2023 Bakri Eid (Thursday) July 29, 2023 Muharram (Saturday) August 15, 2023 Independence Day (Tuesday, to be observed in schools) August 30, 2023 Rakhi (Wednesday) September 6, 2023 Janmashtami (Wednesday) September 29, 2023 Fatwa-Dawaz-Daham (Thursday) October 2, 2023 Gandhi Jayanti (Monday) October 14 to November 16, 2023 (Durga Pujo Chaturthi till after Vaiphonta) November 15, 2023 Birsa Munda’s birthday (Wednesday, included in puja holidays) November 19, 2023 Chhat Puja (Sunday) November 20, 2023 Additional holiday for Chhat Puja (Monday) November 27, 2023 Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary (Monday) December 25, 2023 Christmas Day (Monday)

Schools will have a holiday on July 13, 2023, on the occasion of the birth Anniversary of Kavi Bhanubhakta in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. A few other community holidays have also been marked by the board which includes February 5, 2023, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Rabidas, April 8, 2023, for Istan Saturday, and June 30, 2023, as Hul Diwal for the Tribal Communities. The board has however mentioned that the list of holidays declared is subject to change.

