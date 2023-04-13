West Bengal Govt to Prepone Summer Holidays Due to Extreme Heat, Check Revised Dates Here

West Bengal Summer Vacations: As per the reports, the West Bengal government has ordered the school authorities to prepone the summer holidays in the government schools by three weeks. The summer vacation in the West Bengal government schools was scheduled to be started on May 24, but now it will start on May 2 due to intense heat in the region. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing temperature in the state. However, the official notification regarding the same is not announced yet. It is advisable for the students and their parents to contact their respective schools for further updates.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected over the weekend. The districts of Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, and Birbhum will face hot and dry weather. Whereas the temperature may increase by 2 to 4 degrees, the reports said.

Check the Tweet below:

Heat wave conditions likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/pFSS2JWidk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 13, 2023