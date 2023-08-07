West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has begun the counselling registrations today: August 7, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG/ NEET MDS can apply on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in. They must note that the committee will close the registration window on August 9, 2023.

As per the official schedule, candidates can pay the online application fee between August 7 and 9, 2023. The authorities will publish the list of successfully verified candidates and seat matrix for round 1 on August 11, 2023, after 2:00 PM. The West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2023 result for round 1 will be published on August 16 after 4:00 PM.

West Bengal NEET Counselliing 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Click Here

Who can Apply for WB NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can check out the eligibility requirements to register below:

Candidate must have taken NEET PG 2023.

Non-WB candidates are not eligible for reservation

The SC/ST/OBC category criteria are only applicable to West Bengal candidates.

Candidate must have obtained an MBBS degree from an institute recognised by MCI

Candidates willing to apply for admission must have a valid Registration Certificate issued by the MCI or any State Medical Council (SMC).

How to Apply for West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

Eligible candidates can register by following the below instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on neet pg counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

