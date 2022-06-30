JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 announced: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JK Board Class 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. The online JKBOSE 2022 Class 12 Result for the three steams- Arts, Science and Commerce is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. The students will be required to provide their Roll Number to check JKBOSE Class 12th Result and the details provided must be correct and cross checked. JKBOSE Class 12th Exam was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education from March 25 to May 9, 2022. To pass in JKBOSE Class 12 exam, the students will be required to score at least 33 per cent of passing marks in each of the five subjects. The online release of Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be provisional in nature and the original marksheet will be available in school.

JKBoard Class 12th Results 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 12 examinations can check the results for the various streams through the link provided here.

To check the JKBOSE class 12th result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts streams, students are required to enter the Class 12 registration number in the result link available on the official website. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the JK Class 12 results 2022.. Candidates can also bookmark this page to check the J&K class 12 results 2022.

JK Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name JK board 12th exam Result name JKBOSE 12th result 2022 Result releasing authority Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Result credentials Roll number JKBOSE 12th result 2022 name wise Through third party websites Official Website www.jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Jammu and Kashmir Board class 12 results 2022 will be declared as per the schedule for the Summer and Winter Zone exams. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the complete schedule here.

JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2021-22 Dates (Kashmir Division)

Event Date Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021 JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 8, 2022

JKBOSE 12th Class Result Date 2021-22 (Jammu Division- Winter Zone)

Event Date Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021 JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 4, 2022 (Tentative)

JKBOSE 12th Result Dates 2022 - Jammu Division Summer Zone

Event Date Exam date March 2022 Result date May 2022 Revaluation application June 2022 JKBOSE Result Class 12 2022 after rechecking July 2022

How To Check JK Board Class 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the JKBOSE class 12th results 2022.

JK Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps and the representational image provided below to check the JKBOSE class 12 results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the JKBOSE official website

Step 2nd: Click on the results section on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on Jammu/Kashmir Division

Step 4th: Click on the relevant JK 12th results link

Step 5th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 6th: Download the JKBOSE 12th results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the JKBOSE class 12th result link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. In order to check the JK Board class 12 results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

Type an SMS in the given format: JKBOSE10 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE 12th Class result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

What details will be mentioned in the JKBOSE 12th Result 2022?

When checking the JK class 12 results 2022, students are required to make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The JKBOSE 12th class result 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students along with the exam details and the qualifying status. Candidates can check the details below.

The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 12th Result 2022:

Student's name

Roll number

Registration number

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Subjects

Subject-wise grade point

Grade point

Cumulative average grade point

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

JK Board 12th Result Statistics

Jammu and Kashmir board class 12 results for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be announced on the official website. Along with the class 12 results students will also be provided with the complete statistics consisting of the performance of the students in the class 12 examinations. Candidates can check below the performance of the students in the previous exams.

JKBOSE 12th Results Statistics - Previous year

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total No. of Students Appeared 2021 - - - - 2020 82% 73% 77 33,779 2019 - - 51.77 35,000 2018 59 50 55 37,858 2017 64.31 58.92 61.44 55193 2016 76.08 74.95 75.46 51908

What after the Announcement of JK Board 12th Result 2022?

Soon after the JKBOSE Class 12 results are announced, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to various higher education courses based on the stream taken in class 12. The admissions for the students will be conducted based on the marks secured and the cutoff seet by the students.

The board will also be conducting the JKBOSE class 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the supplementary exams for the students. The applications for the JKBOSE Class 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the supplementary exams will be released on the official website of the board. Students can watch this space for further details on supplementary exams and scrutiny of answer sheets.

JK Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

JKBOSE Class 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website. The board will also be conducting the JKBOSE scrutiny and re-checking of answer sheets. Students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes or errors are required to first visit the official website and submit the applications.

The board will then conduct the evaluation of the answer sheets and elare the results on the official website.

JK Board 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After the JKBOSE Result Class 12th are declared, students will be able to apply for the compartmental exams. The compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their JKBOSE Class 12 exam scores. The compartment exams are conducted shortly after the JKBOSE class 12 exam results are declared on the official website.

To appear for the JKBOSE class 12 compartment exams, students are required to first visit the official website and submit the applications after which the board will be conducting the compartment exams for the students. The results of the supplementary exams will be released shortly after the exams are conducted.

J&K Board 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Along with the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2022, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the exams for the various streams. Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the exams in the previous years here.

JKBOSE Class 12 Toppers 2021

Toppers Name and School Stream Percentage Marks Arusa Parvaiz, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Science 99.8% 499/500 Tabina Jan, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Commerce 99.4% 497/500 Adeebah Muzamil, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Hafsa Yousuf, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Suhail Ahmad Dar, Government Boys HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Sahila Nabi, Government Girls HR Secondary School Home Science 99% 495/500

About Jammu and Kashmir Board School Examination Board (JKBOSE)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Board was established under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature on 27 August 1975. The board is responsible for the development and maintenance of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education. Under the state government administration, the board also acts as an autonomous body of education in the state. There are approximately 10,609 schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also provides education-related facilities to the students of the government and private schools affiliated with the board.