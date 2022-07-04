TBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to release the Tripura Board 12th Arts result for term 2 in online mode. Students will be able to check the result on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. Also, a direct link will be provided here on this page for the students. They will be able to check their TBSE 12th Arts result 2022 by using their exam roll number. In order to secure passing marks in the TBSE 12th Arts exams, students are required to score at least 30% marks in all the subjects.

The Tripura Board Arts result 2022 will include the details of subject-wise marks and the total marks scored by the students. TBSE 12th Arts result will also contain the qualifying status and the grade awarded to the students. Due to disruption in classes and COVID-19, this year, the Tripura board conducted the exams in two terms.

TBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Term 2 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Exam Class 12th Arts Exam level National school level Mode of exam Offline Term Term 2 Session 2021-2022 Result websites tripuraresults.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Date

The Tripura Board class 12 results 2022 for Arts will be available on the official website of the board. Students can check these dates and keep track of all the important events related to the TBSE Arts exam result 2022.

Events Date TBSE 12th Arts Exam (Term 2) 25th April to 23rd May 2022 TBSE 12th Term 2 Result July 2022 (Tentative)

How to Download Tripura Board 12th Arts Results 2022?

The Tripura Board class 12 exam result for Arts stream will be announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream examination results by clicking on the link available on the official website. Students will also be able to check the TBSE 12 Arts stream examination results through the direct link provided here.

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBSE - tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Now, click on TBSE Term 2 result for 12 Arts tab.

Step 3 - The TBSE 12 Arts result 2022 window will open in the new tab.

Step 4 - Enter board roll number and other asked details in the space provided.

Step 5 - Now, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6 - The Tripura 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 - Download and save it for future reference.

TBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here, students can check the sample image of TBSE 12th term 2 Arts result checking procedure. They can check the images below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBSE - tripuraresults.nic.in and this window will appear on the screen.

Step 2 - Now click on TBSE Higher Secondary Term 2 Result (once available), the login window will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Enter the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

What details will be provided in Tripura Board HS Arts Results 2022?

As per the last year's details, the TBSE 12th Arts exam result for term 2 is expected to include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of Tripura board Higher Secondary result 2022 will contain the following details -

Board name

Student's class

Name of Student

Roll Number

Category of the student’

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Total Marks

TBSE Class 12th Arts Result Statistics

Along with the TBSE Higher Secondary Arts result 2022 for Term 2, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Students can go through the table provided below to know the TBSE Higher Secondary Arts result statistics of the past few years -

Year Total number of students Pass Percentage 2021 - 98.65 2020 Around 30,000 79.52 2019 27,155 80.51 2018 32,586 78.95 2017 27,695 78 2016 25,240 75.11

Tripura Board HS Arts Results 2022 - Toppers

The Tripura Board class 12 Arts exam results and the list of students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website. The board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the Tripura Board class 12 examination stream-wise. Students can check the examination toppers from the previous year for the Arts stream here. 11 students scored in the top ranks in the Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream. The toppers include Bipasha Chakraborty with 482 marks securing the first rank followed by Raj Bir Datta with 471 marks and Payel Debnath with 467 marks.

What after Tripura Board HS Arts Results 2022?

After Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream results are declared on the official website, the students who have appeared for the Tripura Board Examinations will be able to apply for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the university.

The admissions to the Arts stream undergraduate programmes will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students and the cutoff marks set by the colleges. Candidates applying for the admissions are required to visit the official website of the board and download the examination mark sheets to apply for the admissions.

Tripura Board HS Arts Results 2022: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

After the Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream examination results are declared on the official website, the students who have doubts in the marks allotted and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can visit the official website of the board to complete the applications.

The applications for the Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream rechecking and re-evaluation process will be provided on the official website of Tripura Board shortly after the examination results are declared on the official website. The changes in the marks of the students after the rechecking and re-evaluation process will be updated in the revised marsheets of the students which will be provided on the website of the board.

Tripura Board HS Arts Results 2022 – Supplementary Examination

The Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream examination results will be declared on the official website of the board. The students who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 examinations and were unable to qualify the examinations will be able to appear for the supplementary examinations.

The Tripura Board class 12 Supplementary examinations will be conducted a month from the declaration of the Tripura board class 12 Examination results. The applications for the supplementary examinations will be available on the official website of the board. The results of the supplementary examinations will be available on the official website of the board.

About Tripura Board of School Education

The Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations are conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education annually. The board along with conducting the examinations for the students from its Government, Private and Government affiliated schools also decides on the texts and syllabus to be followed by the students of the board.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education came into effect in 1973 under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act of the Parliament. The board examinations are conducted by the board across the different schools which are designated as examination centres for examinations for the students of both boards.