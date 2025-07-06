AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 at aai.aero: Check Direct Link to Download JE Hall Ticket PDF Here

AAI ATC Exam Date 2025: The Airports Authority of India has released the AAI JE ATC 2025 exam schedule on the official website. The AAI is set to conduct the written exam for the Junior Executive posts on July 14, 2025 across the country. A total of 309 vacancies are to be filled through the AAI JE ATC 2025 recruitment drive. The AAI ATC exam will be held in an online computer-based mode across the country. The authority will soon release the hall ticket for the same which will provide all the crucial details including exam venue, shifts and others.

Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2025

The AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 download link will be activated soon on the official website of AAI. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Junior Executive will be able to download the hall ticket once released. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below