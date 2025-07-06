Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 at aai.aero: Check Direct Link to Download JE Hall Ticket PDF Here

 AAI ATC exam date 2025 has been released online by the AAI for the Junior Executive posts on its official website. The authority will soon release the hall ticket for the JE posts. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 14 across the country. Check AAI ATC admit card date, result and other important information here.

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 6, 2025, 15:11 IST
AAI ATC Admit Card 2025
AAI ATC Admit Card 2025

AAI ATC Exam Date 2025: The Airports Authority of India has released the AAI JE ATC 2025 exam schedule on the official website. The AAI is set to conduct the written exam for the Junior Executive posts on July 14, 2025 across the country. A total of 309 vacancies are to be filled through the AAI JE ATC 2025 recruitment drive. The AAI ATC exam will be held in an online computer-based mode across the country. The authority will soon release the hall ticket for the same which will provide all the crucial details including exam venue, shifts and others.

Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2025

The AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 download link will be activated soon on the official website of AAI. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Junior Executive will be able to download the hall ticket once released. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below

AAI ATC Admit Card 2025  Download Link Soon

AAI ATC JE 2025 Overview

Particulars 

Details

Ortganisation

Airports Authority of India(AAI)

Posts Name

Junior Executive

Total Posts

309

Admit Card status

Awaited

Exam Date

14 July 2025

Exam Mode 

CBT based

Official wbsite

www.aai.aero

How To Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:

  • Visit the official website at aai.aero.
  • Click on the link for AAI Junior Executive 2025.
  • Fill in all the required details.
  • You will get the hall ticket in a new window
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News