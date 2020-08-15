Study at Home
Search

AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 Vacancies Notified for Jr Assistant Posts through GATE 2019, Apply @aai.aero

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant. AAI Jr Assistant Recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2019. Check Details Here

Aug 15, 2020 12:14 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
AAI Recruitment 2020
AAI Recruitment 2020

AAI Recruitment 2020: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant in the employment newspaper i.e.  15 August 2020 to 21 August 2020. The recruitment shall be done on the basis of GATE 2019.

AAI GATE 2019 applications will be invite through online mode only from 03 August 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website -  on or before 02 September 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 03 August 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 02 September 2020

AAI GATE Recruitment Vacancy Details

Jr Assistant – 180 Posts

  • Civil - 15 Posts
  • Electrical - 15 Posts
  • Electronics - 150 Posts

AAI GATE Recruitment Salary:

40000-3%-140000 (E1)

Eligibility Criteria for AAI GATE Recruitment

Educational Qualification:

  • B.E or B.Tech in relevant engineering from a recognized institution or university is India
  • GATE 2019 Score

Age Limit:

27 Years

Selection Procedure for AAI GATE Recruitment 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 Score

How to Apply for AAI GATE Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can submit their online application available under "CAREERS" at www.aai.aero from 03 August to 02 September 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 300

AAI GATE Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on  3 August

 

 

FAQ

What is AAI GATE Recruitment Salary ?

40000-3%-140000 (E1)

What are the important dates to apply for AAI Recruitment 2020?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website - aai.aero from 03 August to 02 September 2020. I

Is there any upcoming vacancy through GATE 2019?

Yes, AAI is going to recruit candidates for the post of Jr Assistant through Gate 2019

What is the application process for AAI Recruitment 2020 ?

AAI Recruitment will be done through official website - aai.aero

Related Stories