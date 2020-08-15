AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 Vacancies Notified for Jr Assistant Posts through GATE 2019, Apply @aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2020: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant in the employment newspaper i.e. 15 August 2020 to 21 August 2020. The recruitment shall be done on the basis of GATE 2019.
AAI GATE 2019 applications will be invite through online mode only from 03 August 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website - on or before 02 September 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 03 August 2020
- Last Date of Application - 02 September 2020
AAI GATE Recruitment Vacancy Details
Jr Assistant – 180 Posts
- Civil - 15 Posts
- Electrical - 15 Posts
- Electronics - 150 Posts
AAI GATE Recruitment Salary:
40000-3%-140000 (E1)
Eligibility Criteria for AAI GATE Recruitment
Educational Qualification:
- B.E or B.Tech in relevant engineering from a recognized institution or university is India
- GATE 2019 Score
Age Limit:
27 Years
Selection Procedure for AAI GATE Recruitment 2020
Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 Score
How to Apply for AAI GATE Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can submit their online application available under "CAREERS" at www.aai.aero from 03 August to 02 September 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 300
AAI GATE Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application Link - to active on 3 August