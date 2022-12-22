AAI Recruitment 2022 for Senior Assistant Posts, Apply @aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022-23: Airports Authority of India is hiring Senior Assistants. Check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and how to apply.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarters, Northern Region announced the vacacncies for recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant (Official Language), Senior Assistant (Finance) and Senior Assistant (Electronics). Vacancies are available for its various airports in Northern Region. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Airports Authority of India website (www.aai.aero) from 21 December 2022. The last date of application is 20 January 2023.

The vacancies are in Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The candidates can check the details in the article below.

AAI Notification Download

AAI Online Application Link

AAI Sr Assistant Important Dates

Starting Date of Application 21 December 2022 Last Date of Application 20 January 2023 AAI Sr Assistant Exam Date The exam dates shall be announced later

AAI Sr Assistant Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Official Language), NE-6 Level - 5 Posts

Senior Assistant (Finance), NE-6 level - 16 Posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics), NE-6 Level - 32 Posts



AAI Sr Assistant Salary

Pay scale & Level - Rs. 36,000-3%-1,10,000 in NE-6 Level (Senior Assistant)

AAI Sr Assistant Age Limit:

30 years

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Official Language) - Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects at graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as medium and compulsory/optional subjects or medium of examination at graduation level. Means if at graduation level Hindi is medium then English should be as compulsory/optional subject or if English is medium then Hindi should be as compulsory/optional subject.OR Graduation degree from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects or anyone out of both as medium of examination and other as compulsory/optional subject along with recognized Diploma/Certificate course of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation or two years' experience of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation at Central/State Government offices including Government of India Undertakings or reputed organizations. Two years relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Finance) - Graduate preferably B.Com. with the computer training course of 3 to 6 months. Two years of relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering Experience. Two years of relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Selection Process for AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022



The candidates will be called for an online exam.

How to Apply for AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022



Go to www.aai.aero and then visit ‘CAREERS’ Click on the application form Upload photograph and signature Submit your application

Application Fee: