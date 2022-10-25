AAI Recruitment 2022 for 55 Senior/Junior Assistant posts@aai.aero, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 55 Senior/Junior Assistant posts on its official website. Check AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line through the link available on www.aai on or before 14 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have specific educational qualification including Masters in Hindi/Graduation/Diploma in Electronics /Telecommunication / Radio Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job :

Advt No: DR-02/10/2022/WR

Important Date AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 November 2022

Vacancy Details AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-06

Junior Assistant (Human Resource)-07

Senior Assistant (Operations)-04

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-03

Senior Assistant ( Finance)-12

Junior Assistant (Fire Services)-23

Eligibility Criteria AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized

University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional

subjects at graduation level. OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English OR

Graduation

Check the notification link for all the additional and educational qualification for the posts.

Click Here AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Download AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification

First of all visit to the official website of AAI-aai.aero Go to the ‘Career’ Section Now click on the link-DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION on the home page. You will get the PDF of the AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download and save the AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How to Apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS” on or before 14 November 2022.