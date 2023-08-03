AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Download Link to AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force is going to release the AFCAT 2 admit card on the official website afcat.cdac.in soon; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023:Indian Air Force (IAF) will be releasing the admit card for AFCAT 2 Exam (Air Force Common Admission Test 2), 2023 on 10 August. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on three consecutive days from 25 to 27 August 2023. The candidates must download the admit card from the official website in order to appear for the exam. No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/ her Username and Password.

To download the admit card, the candidates will need a registration ID and password. If they have forgotten their password, they can reset it by clicking on the "Forgot Password" link on the website.

AFCAT 2 Exam Date 2023

All applicants who submitted their application will be called for AFCAT at one of the examination centres on either 25 Aug 23 (Friday), 26 Aug 23 (Saturday) and 27 Aug 23 (Sunday) as per shifyt below:

Activity 1st Shift 2nd Shift Candidate Reporting Time 8 AM 1 PM Verification of Admit Card & ID Proof, Photography and Candidate Seating 8 AM to 9:45 AM 1 PM to 2:45 PM Reading of Instructions by Candidates 9:45 to 10 AM 2:45 PM to 3 PM Exam Time 10 AM to 12 PM 3 PM to 5 PM

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download AFCAT 2 Call Letter?

The candidates can check the step-by-step procedure to download the admit card through the steps given below

Step 1: Go to the website of the AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Visit the ‘Candidate Login’ Tab and click on ‘AFCAT 02/2023’

Step 3: Now you are required to login using your email ID and Password

Step 4: Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card

Things to Carry at the Centre

Print of the AFCAT 2 Admit Card

Original Aadhaar Card (photocopy will not be accepted).

Another valid photo identity card in original such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Voter Identity Card/ College Identity Card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and a clear Photograph (photocopy is not admissible).

Other than this Two passport-size colour photographs- the same as the photo uploaded during the online application are required at the time of the exam.

Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and roughwork

If a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, then she/he may contact on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106) or via email to afcatcell@cdac.in