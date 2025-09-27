AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date - Register Now for 976 Posts at aai.ero

AAI JE Last Date: The Airport Authority of India will close the registration process for 976 vacancies for Junior Executive posts for Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. Interested candidates can submit the AAI JE application form through the official website at aai.aero. Aspirants can find the direct registration link to submit their applications by 11:59 PM today.
AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date
AAI has commenced the registration process for AAI Junior Executive 2025 on August 28. If you are planning to appear for the Junior Executive, it is imperative to thoroughly understand the application process. The AAI JE 2025 application process will close today, September 27. Applications must be submitted online only, and any application form submitted through other means will not be accepted.
|
AAI Junior Executive Apply Online 2025- Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Posts
|
Junior Executive
|
Vacancies
|
976
|
Discipline
|
Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology
|
Registration Dates
|
28th August to 27th September 2025
|
Education Qualification
|
Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline
|
Age Limit
|
Not more than 27 years
|
Selection Criteria
|
GATE Score Based (GATE 2023/ 2024/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000
|
Official Site
|
aai.aero
AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Link
The apply online link will remain active till 11:59 PM. Find the direct AAI JE Apply Online 2025 link here.
AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
Who is Eligible for AAI JE Recruitment 2025?
Aspirants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying online:
-
Age Limit: Maximum 27 years with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories.
-
Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a valid GATE 2023, GATE 2024, or GATE 2025 score in the relevant discipline.
AAI Junior Executive Vacancy 2025
This recruitment drive aims to fill 976 vacancies for Air Traffic Controller Junior Executive posts in various disciplines in the Airport Authority of India. Check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below.
|
Name of Post
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD (A)
|
PwBD (B)
|
PwBD (C)
|
PwBD (D&E)
|
Junior Executive (Architecture)
|
11
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|
199
|
83
|
17
|
51
|
31
|
17
|
00
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|
208
|
93
|
19
|
60
|
21
|
15
|
00
|
09
|
04
|
15
|
Junior Executive (Electronics)
|
527
|
215
|
52
|
142
|
79
|
39
|
00
|
00
|
15
|
00
|
Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|
31
|
15
|
03
|
07
|
04
|
02
|
10
|
00
|
00
|
02
How to Apply for AAI Junior Executive 2025?
-
Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.
-
Go to “Careers” section and select the Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 link.
-
Register using a valid mobile number and email ID.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and GATE details.
-
Upload scanned documents, photo, and signature.
-
Pay the required application fee.
-
Submit the form and keep a copy for future reference.
