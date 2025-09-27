IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
UTET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Detailed Shift 1, Paper 1 Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Sep 27, 2025, 12:09 IST

UTET Exam Analysis 2025: The UTET exam analysis 2025 provides a comprehensive insight into the the level of the exam, number of good attempts, and types of questions asked. This exam analysis will help the candidates to analyze their performance and check whether they are able to clear the cut off or not. Candidates can check the detailed Paper 1 and 2 review,, and subject-wise good attempts here.

UTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to be appointed as teachers at the primary level and the secondary level in government as well as private schools across the state of Uttarakhand. The UTET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET exam analysis will be provided once the exam gets over with the valuable insights from our experts.

The UBSE is conducting the UTET exam in two shifts. Paper 1 is being conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Paper 2 is going to be held in the afternoon shift from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. The exam is to provide certificates to the candidates to be considered eligible to apply for the posts of primary and secondary level teachers across the schools (government or private) in Uttarakhand. Candidates must stay tuned to this page for UTET exam analysis 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UTET Exam 2025 Paper 1 Difficulty Level

The Paper 1 of UTET exam consists of five subjects: Environmental Studies, Language I (Hindi/ English), Mathematics, Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu), and Child Development and Education. In this section, check the difficulty level of the UTET Paper 1.

Subjects

Difficulty Level

Environmental Studies

To be Updated

Language I (Hindi/ English)

To be Updated

Mathematics

To be Updated

Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu)

To be Updated

Child Development and Education

To be Updated

UTET Exam 2025 Paper 1 Good Attempts

The UTET Paper 1 consisting of the five subjects has been allotted a number of questions, different for each subject. The candidates are required to attempt as many questions as possible, as there is no negative marking assigned for the exam. Attempt the number of questions so that you can clear the minimum qualifying marks.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Environmental Studies

30

To be Updated

Language I (Hindi/ English)

30

To be Updated

Mathematics

30

To be Updated

Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu)

30

To be Updated

Child Development and Education

30

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

