UTET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Detailed Shift 1, Paper 1 Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to be appointed as teachers at the primary level and the secondary level in government as well as private schools across the state of Uttarakhand. The UTET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET exam analysis will be provided once the exam gets over with the valuable insights from our experts.

UTET Exam Analysis 2025

The UBSE is conducting the UTET exam in two shifts. Paper 1 is being conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Paper 2 is going to be held in the afternoon shift from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. The exam is to provide certificates to the candidates to be considered eligible to apply for the posts of primary and secondary level teachers across the schools (government or private) in Uttarakhand. Candidates must stay tuned to this page for UTET exam analysis 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.