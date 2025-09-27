UTET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Detailed Shift 1, Paper 1 Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is conducting the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) today, 27 September 2025. The UTET is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to be appointed as teachers at the primary level and the secondary level in government as well as private schools across the state of Uttarakhand. The UTET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to test the eligibility for primary-level school teachers (Class I-V) and Paper 2 is conducted for secondary-level school teachers (Class VI-VIII). The UTET exam analysis will be provided once the exam gets over with the valuable insights from our experts.
UTET Exam Analysis 2025
The UBSE is conducting the UTET exam in two shifts. Paper 1 is being conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Paper 2 is going to be held in the afternoon shift from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. The exam is to provide certificates to the candidates to be considered eligible to apply for the posts of primary and secondary level teachers across the schools (government or private) in Uttarakhand. Candidates must stay tuned to this page for UTET exam analysis 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
UTET Exam 2025 Paper 1 Difficulty Level
The Paper 1 of UTET exam consists of five subjects: Environmental Studies, Language I (Hindi/ English), Mathematics, Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu), and Child Development and Education. In this section, check the difficulty level of the UTET Paper 1.
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
Environmental Studies
|
To be Updated
|
Language I (Hindi/ English)
|
To be Updated
|
Mathematics
|
To be Updated
|
Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu)
|
To be Updated
|
Child Development and Education
|
To be Updated
UTET Exam 2025 Paper 1 Good Attempts
The UTET Paper 1 consisting of the five subjects has been allotted a number of questions, different for each subject. The candidates are required to attempt as many questions as possible, as there is no negative marking assigned for the exam. Attempt the number of questions so that you can clear the minimum qualifying marks.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Language I (Hindi/ English)
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Language II (Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit/ Urdu)
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Child Development and Education
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Total
|
150
|
To be Updated
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation