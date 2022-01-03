AGHC Recruitment 2022 for ARO, Computer Operator, Peon, Sweeper and Other Posts @aghcrecruitment.net

Office of the Advocate General, Uttar Pradesh is hiring for Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH), Assistant Review Officer, Computer Operator, Computer Assistant, Peon (Anusewak), Farrash, Bundle Lifter, Mali, Sweeper (Safaiwala) and Photostate Operator. Details Here.

AGHC Recruitment 2022: Office of the Advocate General, under the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General and Law Officers Establishment Service Rule 2009, has notified vacancies for the post of Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH), Assistant Review Officer, Computer Operator Grade - A, Computer Assistant, Peon (Anusewak), Farrash, Bundle Lifter, Mali, Sweeper (Safaiwala) and Photostate Operator on aghcrecruitment.net.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply ONLINE till 06 January 2022 and send the hard-copy for the posts on or before 17 January 2022.

AGHC Notification

AGHC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 06 January 2022

Last Date of Offline Application - 17 January 2022

Exam Date - Soon

AGHC Vacancy Details

Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH) (APS) - 28 Posts

Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - 29 Posts

Computer Operator Grade - A - 10 Posts

Computer Assistant - 6 Posts

Peon (Anusewak) - 14 Posts

Farrash - 1 Post

Bundle Lifter - 1 Post

Mali - 1 Post

Sweeper (Safaiwala) - 1 Post

Photostate Operator - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for AGHC ARO, Computer Operator, Peon, Sweeper and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH) (APS) - Bachelor’s degree of a university established by law in India or qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto and minimum speed of 100 words per minute in English shorthand and 30 words per minute in English typing. Good Knowledge of Computer Applications is essential.

Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - Bachelor’s degree of a university established by law in India or qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto and minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typing or 25 words per minute in Hindi typing. Good Knowledge of Computer Applications is essential.

Computer Operator Grade - A - Bachelor’s Degree of a university established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto and diploma in Computer Science from a recognized institution/‘O” level certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT. Three years' experience in the field of Computer Applications is essential.

Computer Assistant - Intermediate examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto and must possess minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typing or 25 word per minute in Hindi typing.

Peon (Anusewak) - 8th passed

Farrash - 8th passed

Bundle Lifter - 8th passed

Mali - 8th passed and experience of five years as Mali.

Sweeper (Safaiwala) - 1 Post

Photostate Operator - 8th passed and must possess experience of five years in operating photostate machine.

Age Limit:

APS, ARO, Computer Operator Grade - 21 to 40 years

Other - 18 to 40 years

Selection Process for AGHC ARO, Computer Operator, Peon, Sweeper and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply for AGHC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online aghcrecruitment.net on or before 06 January 2022. The hard copy of the online application form may be downloaded / printed upto 07 January 2022 from the official website.

Complete printed online application form along with the self-attested documents, send it to “Chairman, Selection Committee,Office of the Advocate General, U.P., High Court Allahabad/Lucknow Bench, Ambedkar Bhawan, 69/35, P.D. Tandon Road, Prayagraj – 211017, Uttar Pradesh” by the speed post on or before 17 January 2022.

Application Fee: