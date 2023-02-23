AIC MT Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 20 Management Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Appoy

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) has published notice for 20 posts of Management Trainees on its official website. Out of 20 vacancies, there are 10 posts for Management Trainees Finance and 10 are available for Management Trainee (Actuarial) wings. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.
Selection for AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification will be done on the basis of Written Examination and/or Interview to be decided by the Company considering the number of applications received.
You can get all the details regarding AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification including eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/how to apply and others here.
Important Date AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.
Vacancy Details AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Management Trainees (Finance and Investment)-10
Management Trainee (Actuarial)-10
Eligibility Criteria AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Management Trainees (Finance)- Qualified Chartered Accountant of ICAI and
Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University/Institution/Board
recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST) marks
Management Trainee (Actuarial)-Passed or have been exempted from at least 9 CT Papers (as per old curriculum) or 7 Core Principle papers (as per 2019 curriculum) conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK and
Graduation from a recognized University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt.
of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for
SC/ST) marks
Written Exam: Details
|Event
|Details
|Professional knowledge questions
|80% weightage
|Aptitude questions
|20% weightage
|Minimum qualifying mark
|General, OBC & EWS
|60%
|SC/ST
|55%
Application processing fee
|Category of Applicant
|Amount of Fees (Non-refundable)
|SC/ST/PwBD -
|Rs. 100/-
|All other categories
|Rs. 500/-
How To Download: AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC)-https://www.aicofindia.com/
- Go to the Recruitment Notification Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Management Trainees- Actuarial Discipline/Recruitment of Management Trainees- Finance and Investment Discipline' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
- Download AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future
Management Trainees (Finance and Investment) PDF
Management Trainee (Actuarial) PDF
How To Apply AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after clicking on the link given below and uploading the documents-https://forms.gle/1SoZmMFFQDxQ86W56