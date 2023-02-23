AIC MT Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 20 Management Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Appoy

Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) has invited online applications for the 20 Management Trainee Posts on its official website. Check Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) has published notice for 20 posts of Management Trainees on its official website. Out of 20 vacancies, there are 10 posts for Management Trainees Finance and 10 are available for Management Trainee (Actuarial) wings. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.

Selection for AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification will be done on the basis of Written Examination and/or Interview to be decided by the Company considering the number of applications received.

You can get all the details regarding AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification including eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/how to apply and others here.



Important Date AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.

Vacancy Details AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Management Trainees (Finance and Investment)-10

Management Trainee (Actuarial)-10

Eligibility Criteria AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Management Trainees (Finance)- Qualified Chartered Accountant of ICAI and

Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University/Institution/Board

recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST) marks

Management Trainee (Actuarial)-Passed or have been exempted from at least 9 CT Papers (as per old curriculum) or 7 Core Principle papers (as per 2019 curriculum) conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK and

Graduation from a recognized University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt.

of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for

SC/ST) marks

Written Exam: Details

Event Details Professional knowledge questions 80% weightage Aptitude questions 20% weightage Minimum qualifying mark General, OBC & EWS 60% SC/ST 55%









Application processing fee

Category of Applicant Amount of Fees (Non-refundable) SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 100/- All other categories Rs. 500/-

How To Download: AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC)-https://www.aicofindia.com/ Go to the Recruitment Notification Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Management Trainees- Actuarial Discipline/Recruitment of Management Trainees- Finance and Investment Discipline' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future



Management Trainees (Finance and Investment) PDF



Management Trainee (Actuarial) PDF



How To Apply AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after clicking on the link given below and uploading the documents-https://forms.gle/1SoZmMFFQDxQ86W56