2 Days Left for AICTE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Data Analyst and Other Posts for SLAP, Salary upto 1 Lakh

AICTE Recruitment 2020: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts for Student Learning Assessment Project(SLAP). All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. The applications can be filled upto 28 October 2020. All candidates are advised to fill up the applications as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website.

It is a two years or till the end of project whichever is earlier for AICTE- Student Learning Assessment Project. Interview for eligible candidates will be conducted from 03 November 2020. There is 1 vacancy for each post. Selected candidates will get a Salary of Rs. 1 Lakh.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 28 October 2020

AICTE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Principal Investor - 1 Post

Data Analyst in Measurement and Statistics - 1 Post

Data Manager - 1 Post

Senior Software Engineer- 1 Post

IT Consultant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Principal Investor, Data Analyst and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Principal Investor - PhD in Science/Engineering/Technology/Social science with expertise in Innovation Competency/Quantitative Social Sciences /Engineering Education Policy.

Data Analyst in Measurement and Statistics - Master's degree (or) Ph.D. in educational measurement, psychology, statistics, or a closely related field.

Data Manager - Master's degree (or) Ph.D. in a subject like monitoring and evaluation, statistical analysis, data management, or other relevant field.

Senior Software Engineer-B. E / B.Tech (Information Technology / Information Science / Computer Science / Electronics) or M.E / M.Tech (Information Technology / Information Science/ Computer Science / Electronics) or MCA/M.Sc (Information Technology / Information Science /Computer Science)

IT Consultant - B.E / B.Tech (Information Technology/ Information Science / Computer Science / Electronics) or M.E / M.Tech (Information Technology / Information Science / Computer Science / Electronics) /MCA or MSc (Information Technology/ Computer Science).

How to apply for AICTE Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 3 November 2020. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.